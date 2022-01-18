Michael Bisping explains why Henry Cejudo's comparison to Georges St-Pierre doesn't make sense

Michael Bisping has dismissed the comparison Henry Cejudo drew between his current scenario and a past one with Georges St-Pierre. 'The Count' pointed out that the Olympic gold medalist already had the opportunity to skip the queue in the bantamweight division.

Cejudo expressed his disappointment when he wasn't given the opportunity to challenge featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski and become the first three-division champion in UFC history. 'Triple C' pointed out that he had defended his second title, unlike GSP and Conor McGregor.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping dismissed a suggestion from Cejudo that Dana White was afraid of the former two-division champion beating Volkanovski.

"Scared? Why would he [Dana White] be scared? It's always like I'm sticking up for Dana on here, which I don't want people to think I am. But, in this situation, listen: Henry Cejudo did great things. Ok, he was a two-division champion but he stepped away from the sport."

Bisping then addressed the comparison to St-Pierre and also pointed out that Cejudo wasn't as big of a drawing card as the Canadian star.

"Now, I understand what he's saying there. He's saying, 'Oh, Georges St-Pierre came back after four years and just stepped in a weight class above...' Cejudo had that shot, though? He was already allowed to skip the line in another weight class... He was afforded that ability, or the opportunity, should I say. And on top of that, the sad reality is that he's not the draw Georges St-Pierre was."

'The Count' also noted that Henry Cejudo is required to be part of the USADA testing pool for six months before returning to the octagon.

Check out the entire episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

Henry Cejudo advises UFC fighters not to extend their contracts and consider their options

With Francis Ngannou's contract dispute emerging as one of the biggest narratives in MMA, Henry Cejudo feels that more fighters should explore their options and consider free agency.

During a recent episode of The Triple C & The Schmo show, Cejudo stated that fighters would be better compensated by leveraging the major promotions against each other.

With options like Bellator MMA and ONE Championship existing, Cejudo suggested fighters should always explore the market before committing to a promotion.

Here's the entire episode of The Triple C & The Schmo show:

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard