Michael Bisping explains why Jorge Masvidal is a "risky choice" to fight Jake Paul

Michael Bisping believes the UFC needs to send its best representative to silence Jake Paul.

Jorge Masvidal could be the person to face the 24-year-old YouTube star in the future. However, Bisping does not see the Miami native as the wisest choice. During an installment of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' said:

"You want to send over a strong candidate... Masvidal is a tremendous fighter and he's game and he's real and he's no bulls**t and he's got knockout power and he's got experience and all of that stuff. But he's also getting older and he also got knocked out in his last fight against Masvidal [Kamaru Usman]... Him as a candidate would be kind of a risky choice, right now, because he needs that comeback fight."

Jorge Masvidal has dismissed the idea of fighting Jake Paul because he believes 'The Problem Child' cannot afford him. Jake Paul countered with a $5 million offer for the BMF champion to fight him, although Bisping does not think the offer is genuine.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Robert Littal BSO @BSO Jorge Masvidal says the $5 million Jake Paul offered him for a boxing match is chump change.



In 50 MMA fights Masvidal has made a total of $3.5-4 million in his career. Jorge Masvidal says the $5 million Jake Paul offered him for a boxing match is chump change. In 50 MMA fights Masvidal has made a total of $3.5-4 million in his career. lololololololol twitter.com/bso/status/147… lololololololol twitter.com/bso/status/147…

Jake Paul has a list of potential fights he wants before his career ends

Jake Paul recently released a bucket list of fighters he would like to fight before his boxing career ends. 'The Problem Child' mentioned names such as Mike Tyson, Canelo Alvarez, and even Dana White.

The 24-year-old shared the list with fans in a recent Twitter post. Judging by the comments under the post, fans did not take the list too seriously.

Jake Paul @jakepaul My boxing bucket list:



1) Canelo Alvarez

2) Floyd Mayweather

3) Mike Tyson

4) Tyson Furry

5) Dana White My boxing bucket list:1) Canelo Alvarez2) Floyd Mayweather3) Mike Tyson4) Tyson Furry5) Dana White

However, Jake Paul has another potential opponent for 2022. Tommy Fury still wants to fight Paul and resolve some unfinished business. The two were scheduled to fight on December 18 but Fury had to withdraw due to a rib injury. He now wants to get into the squared circle with Jake Paul in March 2022.

