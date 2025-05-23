Michael Bisping goes scorched earth on Jon Jones for seemingly avoiding Tom Aspinall fight: "Defend or vacate"

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on Jon Jones' much-anticipated fight against Tom Aspinall.

Despite Dana White's assurance, the fight is yet to be confirmed. Since defending his interim heavyweight belt against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304, Aspinall has waited for a long time for his unification fight against 'Bones.'

The Brit is now the longest-running interim champion in UFC history. Throughout this, Jones has listed several reasons for overlooking Aspinall, such as deeming the fight unworthy in his legacy and the lack of monetary incentives. This has increasingly frustrated fans who often refer to him as a 'duck.'

In an interview with Submission Radio, Bisping, who had defended Jones on previous occasions, shared his perspective, stating:

"For Jon to not want to give this guy [Aspinall] an opportunity, where other people gave him an opportunity, he was the youngest champion in the sport, and he's always talking about, 'Oh, there's going to be younger guys coming along.' What about when you were fighting for the belt and you were the youngest person to ever do it?"

He continued:

"You got that opportunity, and when you become the champion, there's an obligation to do that. So defend or vacate. All these cryptic tweets and going out to Thailand and living his best life and s***, great. If that's what you wanna do, congratulations, go off and enjoy your life. But, do the decent thing."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Demetrious Johnson previews Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

Demetrious Johnson recently weighed in on Tom Aspinall's legacy if he beats Jon Jones in a potential fight. 'Mighty Mouse' expressed his admiration for the Brit's abilities inside the octagon, sharing his perspective on the heavyweight unification bout.

In a recent episode of MightyCast, Johnson shared his thoughts during a sitdown with Aspinall. He said:

"My opinion, I think it's a huge risk. You're younger, you're athletic, you hit hard you pose problems, we don't have much data on you. So if he gets across that void and I get hit, I might go f****** down. That happens. You become the biggest fucking star ever. You just slayed the GOAT in a lot of people's eyes, right?"

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below:

