"Whoever wins, you're not getting a third fight with Izzy" - Michael Bisping heaps praise on Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori for taking risky fight at UFC Paris

Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are set to face each other at UFC Paris this weekend. Michael Bisping recently offered his thoughts on the fight between the two middleweight contenders.

Speaking with UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith on the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"It's definitely a tough fight. I'm a fan of Robert, I'm a fan of Marvin, may the best man win. It's a phenomenal fight, first of all, it's an incredible fight and I think they're ranked two and three in the divsion, right? And both of them have lost to Israel Adesanya twice. So the reality here is that, regardless of whoever wins, you're not getting a third fight with Izzy just yet."

He prefaced his comments by laying out the context of the fight in the sense that both combatants didn't stand a good chance of a trilogy fight with champion Adesanya. Even if one trumps the other, with both being high-ranked contenders, it will ultimately not propel them to a direct title shot.

Both Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori have faced 'The Last Stylebender' twice and have failed to add the first blemish to the Nigerian-New Zealander's middleweight record. It would require another significant run of fights from either of them to challenge for the crown once again.

Bisping continued, showing respect to both fighters for accepting the fight:

"They're not gonna get a shot anytime soon but that's why I respect the hell out of both of them for taking this fight. And that's why the UFC, because there's less politics, less promotions, [and] less belts involved. The best fight the best! Because in boxing this fight would not be happening. Why am I gonna go fight the number one contender right now, because if I beat him I don't get rewarded [with] a title fight. Because it's such a hard fight for both men."

Michael Bisping suggests Jorge Masvidal as possible opponent for welterweight champ Leon Edwards

As the only British champion ever until UFC 278, where Leon Edwards captured the welterweight belt, Michael Bisping could not have been happier to be joined in the champions' club by a compatriot.

He can't wait to see Edwards defend his championship and was already suggesting potential opponents for him in a recent YouTube video.

First on Bisping's list was 'BMF' champ Jorge Masvidal. Bisping suggested that since Masvidal and Edwards have history from their backstage altercation at The O2 arena at UFC London in 2019, they should settle their score inside the cage.

Michael Bisping's suggestion was already put into motion by the optimist Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' capitalized on the history between himself and the newly crowned welterweight champion by calling him out.

Masvidal took to Instagram in the aftermath of 'Rocky's win against Kamaru Usman, writing in a story:

"I heard we going to London again [England flag] [three chicken pieces and a soda]"

