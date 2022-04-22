"You gotta control your fists" - Michael Bisping hopes Mike Tyson does not face legal ramifications for airplane incident 

Michael Bisping recently reacted to Mike Tyson punching a fan on a plane.

'Iron Mike' was on a Florida-bound plane from San Francisco when a fan began to constantly bother the former boxing heavyweight champion. The legendary pugilist eventually lost control and threw punches at the fan. Tyson walked off the plane that was yet to depart.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Bisping felt that the boxer could have controlled himself better while hinting that the fan got what he deserved:

"You gotta control your fists. Certainly when you're acting like father zen all the time... He's on this plane, obviously this a**h***'s come up, he's bothering him. He's flipped, he's lost his temper. Because listen, I'm a massive fan of Mike Tyson... This guy was a little shi**y f*****g whatever, he's got a little scratch on him, he'll survive. No one's gonna die, no one's gonna be injured and maybe he'll learn his lesson."

Watch this video of Mike Tyson punching a fan on a plane:

'The Count' further went on to add that he hopes 'Iron Mike' doesn't face any kind of legal ramifications or a lawsuit for his actions:

"I just hope that Tyson doesn't face any big backlash or legal ramifications or even a lawsuit."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Mike Tyson's airplane incident below:

Michael Bisping has been going back-and-forth with Jake Paul for a while

Bisping has had a few exchanges on social media with Jake Paul recently. 'The Problem Child' called out the Brit for a boxing match. 'The Count', being the fighter that he is, said that he is ready to face the YouTuber turned boxer in a fight.

Paul has claimed that Bisping is still under UFC contract and asked the Brit to show proof that he is free to fight outside the promotion.

The 43-year-old responded in typical manner:

"Jake The Pretender Paul, first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss. Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I know for a fact has been offered. Jake???"

michael @bisping Jake Paul @jakepaul .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. .@Bisping post legal confirmation that you are not under UFC contract and I will get you a contract. You retired in 2017 and Dana still got you by the balls. And we fight where I tell you we fight. Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu… Jake The Pretender Paul @jakepaul first it was fight me, then was show me you can get licensed and now it’s show me you’re not under contract. Mate I wouldn’t give you the steam off my piss.Just accept the Anderson Silva fight which I KNOW for a fact has been offered. Jake??? twitter.com/jakepaul/statu…

