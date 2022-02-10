Man wants to be a worldwide face of MMA - Michael Bisping lauds Israel Adesanya while breaking down how he'll beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 271

Michael Bisping recently gave his opinion on how Israel Adesanya might win in his upcoming match at UFC 271 against Robert Whittaker.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping appreciated Israel Adesanya for his popularity. The former UFC middleweight champion also claimed that Adesanya wanted to be the "face of mixed martial arts."

'The Count' added that Adesanya did not need to change his fighting style and suggested he should rely on his natural talents for his upcoming bout against Robert Whittaker.

Breaking down 'The Last Stylebender's' past fight experiences, Bisping said:

"This man wants to be a worldwide face of mixed martial arts and he kind of is you know. He's insanely popular and a lot of people love the guy... He doesn't need to change anything okay. He just has to do what got him into the dance, what he's so naturally gifted at, what he's so talented at and let's go out there and be a kickboxer. That's how he wins his fights. He doesn't take people down. He doesn't look for triangles and submissions and things like that. He goes out there and uses hands, punch, knees, elbows and looks to knock people out and he's done that very very well in his professional record of 21-1, fifteen knockouts okay."

Watch 'The Count' share his thoughts on the upcoming Adesanya vs Whittaker fight at UFC 271 below:

Israel Adesanya is all set to lock horns with Robert Whittaker in a middleweight title bout which is scheduled for February 12, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

This will be a rematch of the title bout which took place at UFC 243. In that outing, it was Adesanya who reigned supreme and beat Whittaker to become the undisputed middleweight champion.

UFC @ufc



🖼 Get the



[ @JeremyLord ] 𝙎𝙏𝙔𝙇𝙀𝘽𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍 and 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 meet again.🖼 Get the #UFC271 Artist Series poster exclusively on @UFCStore!@JeremyLord ] 𝙎𝙏𝙔𝙇𝙀𝘽𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙀𝙍 and 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝕽𝖊𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖗 meet again. 🖼 Get the #UFC271 Artist Series poster exclusively on @UFCStore! [ 🎨 @JeremyLord ] https://t.co/cxerq1yVYz

Michael Bisping believes Anderson Silva will defeat Jake Paul

Michael Bisping also commented on another possible fight. 'The Count' stated that Anderson Silva can beat YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul despite being past his peak.

Paul, according to Bisping, excels when he fights lesser opponents who are largely from a different sport. While 'The Problem Child' may be considering taking on an older Silva, Bisping feels Anderson can still win.

Michael Bisping said:

"I've seen his [Jake Paul] fights. I've seen that he is a shower sh***. I've seen that he picks on small guys and from a different sport. And I've also seen that he might be talking about going out after Anderson Silva. Again, that's his MO. Anderson Silva is about 90 now, even though I think Anderson can still beat him."

Watch Bisping talk about how a match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will unfold below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Anderson Silva is considered by many to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all-time. The Brazilian holds several UFC records but left the promotion in 2020. Silva is 3-1 in his professional boxing career and is looking for his next fight.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim