"What an eloquent way of talking s**t" - Michael Bisping lauds Valentina Shevchenko for "hypnotizing" comment

Michael Bisping recently reflected upon Valentina Shevchenko's comments on Taila Santos ahead of UFC 275.

Shevchenko is one of the most dominant champions in the UFC at the moment and is considered among the best fighters ever in women's MMA. 'Bullet' stated ahead of UFC 275 that her opponent Santos is hypnotizing herself into thinking that she has a chance of winning.

Bisping was in awe of Shevchenko's style of talking trash as the flyweight queen did it in an eloquent manner. Here's what 'The Count' said while sharing his take on the same on his YouTube channel:

"She had the most gangster line I've heard this week. She said, 'Taila Santos is hypnotizing herself into thinking that she has a chance of beating me.' And I just loved that line. I mean, what an eloquent way of talking s**t or trash to your opponent but without lowering yourself and calling them names. Yes of course, Taila thinks she's going to win this fight. But she's hypnotizing herself into believing this. Because, in a way, that's the only way she can believe this."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Valentina Shevchenko's words towards Taila Santos:

The former middleweight champion further went on to dissect Santos' skills. He stated that the Brazilian is always getting better. She already possesses a phenomenal ground game. To add to that, Santos is improving with her hands as she showed in her last fight against Joanne Wood.

Valentina Shevchenko looks to defend her title for the seventh time against Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko won the UFC women's flyweight title back at UFC 231 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk. 'Bullet' has defended her title six times since. Jessica Eye, Liz Carmouche, Katlyn Chookagian, Jennifer Maia, Jessica Andrade, and Lauren Murphy have all fallen victim to Shevchenko's impeccable skills.

The 34-year-old champion will look to record her seventh title defense when she fights Taila Santos this weekend at UFC 275. The title bout is set for the co-main event spot on the pay-per-view card in Singapore.

Shevchenko is already considered one of the greatest-ever fighters in women's MMA alongside Amanda Nunes. Another win will further add to her legacy. In the main event of UFC 275, Jiri Prochazka will challenge Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title.

