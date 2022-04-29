"I'm the old b***ard that Jake Paul is calling out and 'Shogun' is still fighting" - Michael Bisping on Mauricio Rua fighting on UFC 274 main card

Michael Bisping has taken a light-hearted dig at himself for being retired and a target of Jake Paul’s callouts when Mauricio Rua is still fighting. He recently shared his thoughts on the Brazilian's longevity. The light heavyweight competitor is scheduled to fight on the UFC 274 main card.

During the most recent episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the Englishman recalled a memory of watching ‘Shogun’ fighting in the 2005 Pride FC Middleweight Grand Prix (although he got the date wrong):

“But on that pay-per-view card next week is ‘Shogun’ Rua, right? I remember when I started my MMA career, right? 2003 is when I started and I remember watching ‘Shogun’ in Pride Grand Prix 2004, right? It was the best one of his life… won the Grand Prix, just amazing fights.”

Next, the ‘Count’ recalled being inspired by the Brazilian and wanting to be like him:

“And I remember watching him and just being blown away and inspired and wanting to be like ‘Shogun'. And just being such a fan of his. And here we are, I’m the old b*****d that Jake Paul is calling out, and ‘Shogun’ is still fighting on main cards in pay-per-views.”

Watch Bisping talk about Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua (starts at 54:34 in the video below):

Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua has a 27-12-1 professional MMA record. During his lengthy career, he won the aforementioned 2005 Pride FC Middleweight Grand Prix and also captured the UFC light heavyweight title. He is scheduled for a rematch against Ovince Saint Preux on May 7 at UFC 274.

Their previous fight took place at UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Saint Preux back in 2014. Saint Preux won that fight by knocking out Rua in 34 seconds of the very first round.

Jake Paul on why he called out Michael Bisping

Jake Paul recently revealed why he’s targeting a fight against former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. According to 'The Problem Child', it would be a walk in the park, and he wants to settle the feud inside the boxing ring.

During his interview with TheMacLife, Paul shared his thoughts on a potential boxing fight against Bisping. He stated that the age difference makes it possible for him to knock out 'The Count' in the very first round:

"That's an easy fight for me. That's like a one-round fight. He's an old guy but here's the thing. Here's the thing about me. Here's the thing about me is if someone talks s**t. I have to f**k them up, you see? I have a f*****g problem in my head. If someone talks s**t, let's f*****g settle it in the ring. Let's see whether you're really about that or if you're just talking on Twitter. You feel me?"

Check out 'The Problem Child' talk about his feud with Michael Bisping in the video below:

Michael Bisping replied to Paul's words by posting the following tweet:

michael @bisping if I’m about that life. if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 if I’m about that life. @jakepaul I been about that life for 20 years you fool. You realize how stupid you sound calling me out?please keep that same energy if we meet in Person :) Ps- loved when @EddieHearn said to your face you’ll never be world class. That had too hurt 😂 https://t.co/CyT0rPk37g

