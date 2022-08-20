"Come and join on the top of the mountain" - Michael Bisping, Paddy Pimblett and other UK fighters encourage Leon Edwards ahead of his title bout at UFC 278

Leon Edwards is facing Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title at UFC 278, becoming just the fourth UK fighter to compete for a belt in the UFC. Only Michael Bisping has actually won a championship, taking the middleweight strap off Luke Rockhold in 2016.

While Edwards still isn't a household name in Britain, he's certainly got the respect of the UK fighting community coming into his match against Usman. In a new video from BT Sport, 'Rocky' got to enjoy a collection of clips from British fighters cheering him on in his upcoming fight.

Michael Bisping kicked things off, saying:

"Leon, we're all behind ya, best of British to you, go out there, fight your fight, and take that belt. Come and join me at the top of the mountain, brother! The weather's lovely up here! Let's go!"

Paddy Pimblett gave his support to Edwards, saying:

"Yes Leon, hopefully Kamaru thinks he can stand with you, lad, and you'll absolutely hit his teeth in. Good luck, my man!"

The video also featured other UK fighters like Tom Aspinall, Jai Herbert, Molly McCann, Mohammad Mokaev, Jack Shore, Nathaniel Wood, and Darren Till. BT Sport reporters Caroline Pearce and Adam Catterall also wished an appreciative Edwards luck in his efforts to become UFC welterweight champion.

Watch the UK MMA world cheer Leon Edwards on below:

Leon Edwards credits MMA with saving him from being 'dead or in prison'

Leon Edwards had a rough upbringing which involved his father being murdered when he was 14. 'Rocky' said he ended up in a street gang and was headed towards a similar fate before mixed martial arts saved his life. In a revealing interview with ESPN, Edwards said:

"My mom wanted me to join to get me off the streets. I didn't really know what MMA was. There wasn't much of it in the UK at the time. My mom could barely afford to pay membership fees, but somehow she made it work ... There were people I knew who are still stuck in that situation I was in, and they're either dead, in prison or dead broke. That could have happened to me."

Watch BT Sport's powerful profile on Leon Edwards' escape from the streets below:

Edwards is now at the very top of the welterweight division, and he's looking to prove he's the absolute best by defeating dominant champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 in Salt Lake City.

UFC @ufc



[ Wasting no time, @Leon_EdwardsMMA makes tomorrow's main event official with a weight of 170 pounds #UFC278 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3bZeYW4 Wasting no time, @Leon_EdwardsMMA makes tomorrow's main event official with a weight of 170 pounds 💢[ #UFC278 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: ufc.ac/3bZeYW4 ] https://t.co/XvsfzzR9h4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ryan Harkness