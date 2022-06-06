"That truly is the one that got away" - Michael Bisping picks the biggest UFC fight that never came to fruition

Michael Bisping believes Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was the biggest UFC fight that never happened. Throughout UFC history, several dream matchups couldn't be made, leaving fans wondering what would have happened.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov was canceled five times for various reasons. The fight continued to fall through because of injuries, weight cut complications, and even the COVID-19 pandemic. During a segment on his YouTube channel, Bisping explained why this was the biggest fight to never happen by saying:

"Now the fact this fight never went to head is just absolutely insane because, if you don't know, this fight was matched up, this fight was contracted, these training camps were taking place. Not once, not twice, not thrice, don't know what the fourth is, but five times! These guys were matched up five times."

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov felt like the fight was cursed. Firstly, 'The Eagle' pulled out due to an injury, then 'El Cucuy' pulled out with an injury the second time. Next time, the Russian had to pull out due to weight-cutting complications.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday It was 4 years ago today that Tony Ferguson injured his knee & withdrew from a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.



It was a confusing day, as many believed this was an April Fools joke.



Regardless of what happened afterwards, this will always be the dream fight that got away. It was 4 years ago today that Tony Ferguson injured his knee & withdrew from a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.It was a confusing day, as many believed this was an April Fools joke.Regardless of what happened afterwards, this will always be the dream fight that got away. https://t.co/X5EQuInh93

The fourth was due to the American having a freak injury tripping at a TV studio. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic ended the last chance before Nurmagomedov retired with an undefeated record.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the biggest UFC fights to never happen below:

Michael Bisping picks Georges St-Pierre vs. Anderson Silva as the second biggest fight that never happened

'GSP' vs. 'The Spider' would have featured two of the greatest fighters of all time, with one of them furthering their legacy. The fantasy matchup never had a signed contract, but the hype around the fight was always there.

During the same YouTube segment, Bisping ranked this fight as the second biggest to never happen and explained his reasoning by saying:

"For whatever reason, the fight never happened. It is such a shame because we would've loved it. Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, two of the greatest, two of the best people you will ever meet. I got so much respect for both of these people, but I would have loved to have seen them go head-to-head and try to beat the s**t out of each other."

Tons of matchups never materialized in the UFC, but 'GSP' vs. Silva could have been crucial for the GOAT conversation. Most fighters in that conversation differed in the multiple weight classes or generations they fought. The only thing that kept these two legends from fighting was their inability to agree on a contract. Now MMA fans can always debate what could have happened.

Take a look at the GOAT list made by Michael Bisping below:

