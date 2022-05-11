Michael Bisping picks Charles Oliveira to win potential fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Michael Bisping took to his YouTube channel to answer some questions from fans in the aftermath of UFC 274, one of them being his thoughts on a hypothetical fight between Charles Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

'The Eagle' is undoubtedly the most dominant lightweight in the division's history but retired at the height of his prime, leaving fans forever wondering about potential fights. Oliveira may not have the belt wrapped around his waist owing to his weigh-in fiasco, but he proved that he's the current king of the 155-pounders with his dominant first-round finish of Justin Gaethje.

Speaking about a potential fight between the Brazilian and the Dagestani, Bisping said:

"Khabib's the man, right? But Charles is the man, they're both the men... What would happen? Maybe call it recency bias, but there's a potential that Oliveira might've done it. Let's be honest, if Khabib takes him down, he's in the world of Charles Oliveira. That would be an interesting contest, it really would. On the feet, I'd say Charles is better on the feet."

'The Count' went on to say that he loves such hypothetical matchups because there's no right or wrong answer. Obviously, it would be an incredible fight, given the wizardry of both men on the ground. 'do Bronx' is an elite jiu-jitsu practitioner, but his well-rounded Muay Thai and striking are often overlooked.

Watch the segment and full video below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi

Almost immediately after the UFC 274 main event ended, 'The Eagle' tweeted to UFC president Dana White. He called for a fight between his teammate Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt. Makhachev is currently ranked No.4 in the division, and Charles Oliveira is the No.1 contender.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.

@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11. @danawhite you have no other choice but make Oliveira vs Islam fight in AbuDhabi 22 October.Perfect date, Perfect location,Perfect opponents with perfect winning streaks 10 vs 11.@MAKHACHEVMMA @ufc

Although 'do Bronx' may have lost his belt due to technicalities, many still consider him the champion. Islam Makhachev is on a ten-fight winning streak and is scheduled to face Beneil Dariush next, who will be his first opponent ranked inside the division's top five.

The Brazilian recently stated that Makhachev needs to beat Dariush at the very least to earn a title shot. Earlier, he had even said that the Dagestani might need to beat someone after Dariush to earn a shot at the belt. Despite the fight against Beneil Dariush being confirmed by president Dana White weeks ago, Islam Makhachev took offense and claimed 'do Bronx' was afraid to lose to him.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA Guilherme Cruz @guicruzzz Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev must get past Beneil Dariush to earn title shot, targets December fight in Brazil mmafighting.com/2022/5/10/2306… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat… @CharlesDoBronxs it’s funny you calling out Nate who hasn’t won a fight in years and same time saying I have to earn something…just say it straight that you scared to lose., your jiu jitsu won’t work in our fight and you know that twitter.com/guicruzzz/stat…

