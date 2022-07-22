"I'm undefeated on the streets" - Michael Bisping playfully grapples with fellow Brit Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC London

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall recently shared footage of a playful altercation with Michael Bisping. The duo were seen tussling and grappling with each other inside a restaurant, presumably in London.

Aspinall shared the footage on his official YouTube channel and a snippet from the same on his Twitter account. In the video, the two were seen facing off inside the restaurant shortly before things turned physical. A significantly smaller Bisping was seen trying to outgrapple the heavyweight.

'The Count' hilariously tried to assert dominance over Aspinall, flaunting his undefeated and notorious status on the streets:

"I'm undefeated on the streets and Tom Aspinall will get f****d off. He didn't even see that coming and I'm the blind one."

However, it was all for naught as the up-and-coming heavyweight remained unfazed by Bisping and dismissed him. He quipped that the former middleweight champion was too small an opponent for their clash to be a fair contest.

They took their tussle out to the street, where, after a short contest, Bisping got in a cheeky shot at Aspinall before sprinting away laughing. In the description of the post on YouTube, Tom Aspinall jokingly asserted that the tussle was meant to be a warm-up session to get him going for his upcoming fight.

Watch the entire video of their light-hearted public bust-up below:

Tom Aspinall is currently hurtling towards a heavyweight clash against Curtis Blaydes. The duo are all set to lock horns in the main event of the Fight Night card that is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London.

Tom Aspinall admits he did not think he would be matched with Curtis Blaydes

In a recent interaction with Michael Bisping, Adam Catterall and Nick Peet of BT Sport, Tom Aspinall offered fans some insight into his reaction to getting matched with Curtis Blaydes for a fight.

Aspinall was asked whether he saw Blaydes as his next opponent inside the octagon after the American scored a stunning KO against Chris Daukaus at UFC on ESPN 33.

He asserted that he hadn't considered 'Razor' as an opponent as he believed the American would be pushed for a shot at divisional gold. He further revealed that he was expecting the UFC to offer Blaydes a fight against Ciryl Gane, and him against Tai Tuivasa instead:

"I didn't really think that they'd match me and Curtis. For some reason, I thought Curtis was a fair bit above me in the rankings and they would want to start pushing him for a title a little bit more. So he wasn't really on my radar too much then... I thought he would have fought [Ciryl Gane] again to be honest and I would have got Tuivasa. That would have been my prediction, but I'm not a matchmaker."

Catch Aspinall's full interaction with BT Sport below:

