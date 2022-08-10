Michael Bisping points out the "wrinkle" in a potential Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz match-up despite it having an "epic storyline"

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping would choose Nick Diaz if he could pick Conor McGregor's next opponent in the octagon.

McGregor fought Nick's younger brother Nate Diaz twice in 2016 and both bouts earned Fight of the Night honors. The younger Diaz shocked the world when he made the Irishman tap in the second round in March that year. Five months later, the pair ran it back in what would go on to be awarded Fight of the Year. McGregor avenged his loss via majority decision.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about McGregor's inevitable UFC return, Bisping believes the 34-year-old's victory over Nate would make for a better storyline if he were to fight Nick Diaz:

"It's a winnable fight for both men. There's a f*****g epic storyline because he already beat up his [Nick Diaz] little brother... For McGregor, he would love that, it's a big name... Conor McGregor vs. Nick Diaz, PPV. The only wrinkle is when McGregor fights, it's always a main event. I don't think Nick would come in as a main event."

Nick Diaz returned to the octagon last year after a six-year hiatus. Diaz faced former rival Robbie Lawler, whom he defeated back in 2004. Fans were ecstatic to see the Stockton fighter make his UFC comeback but were left disappointed when he retired from the fight in the third round.

Catch Michael Bisping talk about McGregor vs. Nick Diaz below:

Henry Cejudo believes fans may have to wait another "year" to see Conor McGregor fight again

Henry Cejudo has praised McGregor for still having the desire to fight but ultimately thinks he won't return to the octagon for at least a year.

The Irishman is recovering from a freak leg break injury that occurred in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier last year. McGregor has documented most of his recovery on social media as nears full fitness.

In the latest video on his YouTube channel, former bantamweight and flyweight champion Cejudo expressed confidence that McGregor will return to the UFC. However, he also felt that it could take a while due to the Irishman's commitments outside of MMA:

"I think he's [Conor McGregor] done for now. I think we may not see him for another year. He's going to get into the acting for now. When you've got all that money, you're gonna do everything. Let people miss you. Conor's having fun with this stuff... He doesn't have to fight anymore but the simple fact that he still wants to compete says a lot about him. He's a fighter."

Catch the full video on Cejudo's channel here:

