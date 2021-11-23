×
"Sitting in the crowd and watching in a f***ing Versace robe is weird" - Michael Bisping pokes fun at Jorge Masvidal for wearing a robe to UFC 246

Michael Bisping (left) via YouTube/MichaelBisping; Jorge Masvidal (right) in his Versace robe. Image via. Twitter/espnmma
Manjit Sarmah
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 23, 2021 10:47 PM IST
News

Michael Bisping has taken a jibe at Jorge Masvidal's attire.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' spoke about the Versace robe 'Gamebred' was seen wearing as he sat as a spectator at UFC 246.

"Before I get into anything else, why do these fighters keep rocking around in the Versace robes, alright? They are bath robes, they are bath robes. They are not boxing robes, they are not robes you put on before to have you walk out. If they think they were, maybe before you walk out for your fight, granted. But again, going to go... sitting in the crowd and watching fights in a f***ing Versace robe is weird. I don't care who you are. I'm not talking sh*t about Masvidal, I'm not talking shit about Conor... or anyone else that's done it. I just don't get it, okay. You think you look cool... well, [that's] open to interpretation but anyways I don't like it."
Michael Bisping also mentioned that Conor McGregor was seen wearing a Versace robe as well. However, according to him, no one really cared about it.

Check out the video below:

Michael Bisping on UFC 270 not happening in France

UFC 270 heavyweight title bout official poster via. twitter/ufc
UFC 270 heavyweight title bout official poster via. twitter/ufc

UFC 270 is set to see Interim champion Ciryl Gane and current heavyweight titleholder Francis Ngannou collide in a unification bout on January 22 in Anaheim, California.

However, Michael Bisping appears to be unhappy that the fight will not take place in France. Speaking about the event's location, the former UFC middleweight champion said:

“Now, this fight’s taking place in Anaheim. It’s a shame it’s not taking place in France. That would have been such an amazing fight to put on in France because mixed martial arts was banned for the longest time in France. Tremendous fighters come from France. I’ve fought some of the kickboxers that they have, some legendary fighters come from there. Many great fighters come from France but mixed martial arts was always banned there."

Edited by Harvey Leonard
