Michael Bisping predicts winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Kamaru Usman super-fight

Michael Bisping has weighed in on the fantasy super-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman. The matchup will never happen because 'The Eagle' is retired, and both fighters are managed by Ali Abdelaziz.

Yet, debating fantasy matchups, especially with fighters in their prime, is one of the best parts of being a combat sports fan.

Usman is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in the UFC and the reigning welterweight champion. Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 as the pound-for-pound king and UFC lightweight champion with an outstanding record of 29-0.

During a YouTube live stream, Bisping was asked to predict the fantasy super-fight, and he responded by saying:

"Khabib vs. Usman at 170, dream matchup. Who do I have winning? I think I would have Usman winning that fight."

Nurmagomedov fought his career at lightweight but had trouble at times making weight. Although 170lbs is Usman's weight class, the need to cut less weight could help 'The Eagle.'

The question also never specified whether this super-fight was in their prime. If the debate is for a current fight, Usman would likely have the advantage since he's active.

Michael Bisping reveals the fight he's looking forward to most this year

The UFC is starting to heat up halfway through the calendar year. With the promotion hitting the road again, the anticipation for upcoming events has re-energized the MMA world.

During the same YouTube live stream, Bisping was asked about the upcoming fight he's most excited for. 'The Count' responded by saying:

"Next weekend, UFC 276, looking forward to that one in a big way. Jared Cannonier taking on Israel Adesanya. I think it's gonna be a close fight. I think Jared possesses some problems for him... Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic. You gotta make that one happen."

Other intriguing upcoming matchups include Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 at UFC 278, Juliana Pena vs. Amanda Nunes 2 at UFC 277, and the return to the O2 Arena at UFC London.

