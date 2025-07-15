Michael Bisping previews Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier clash at UFC 318: "It's going to be absolutely sensational"

Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier are about to write the third and possibly last chapter of their rivalry at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The BMF title is on the line, and for Poirier, this fight also marks the last one of his UFC career.

Former UFC champion and analyst Michael Bisping believes this fight is going to deliver fireworks. Poirier is walking out for the last time, in front of his home crowd. That brings inspiration, but also the pressure of expectations from family, friends and fans.

Meanwhile, Holloway is coming off a knockout loss to Ilia Topuria, and he wants a fresh start at 155 pounds. Previewing the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"Max Holloway is coming into this one very motivated, as well, because Max Holloway doesn't want to lose two trilogies. Of course, he lost three in a row to Alexander Volkanovski. He doesn't want to lose three in a row to Dustin Poirier. You've got to think here for Max Holloway, if he can beat Dustin Poirier, he inserts himself into the conversation." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

He added:

"Ilia Topuria is the champ, he's probably going to fight Justin Gaethje, Paddy Pimblett, Arman Tsarukyan, one of those. If Max Holloway gets a big win here and then gets another one in the meantime, he is putting himself into that conversation. When you look at them both, they're both great strikers. I don't think we're going to see any wrestling out of this. They're both going to go toe-to-toe. They're going to throw down. It's going to be absolutely sensational."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Dominick Cruz predicts Max Holloway’s key weapon against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Max Holloway has dropped two fights to Dustin Poirier, but UFC 318 offers one last chance to flip the script. With Poirier stepping into the octagon for the final time, all eyes are on whether Holloway can spoil the New Orleans farewell.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz believes Holloway can win the fight if he makes one key adjustment. He believes kicks will be the key to winning the fight. Cruz says Poirier thrives when he draws opponents into close-range boxing.

Previewing the fight in a breakdown episode on ESPN MMA's YouTube channel, Cruz said:

“Max Holloway is going to make adjustments to this. The No.1 adjustment is to start with the hands, finish with the kicks, because this man’s moving backwards. Holloway’s got nasty, very, very good kicks with a lot of dexterity. The way Max can beat the boxing of Poirier is by using his kicks and using his range."

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments below:

