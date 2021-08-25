“Accept, assess, improve, do better” - Michael Bisping questions Manny Pacquiao for making "excuses"

Michael Bisping has seemingly questioned Manny Pacquiao for making "excuses" in the wake of his defeat to Yordenis Ugas last weekend.

In a short notice contest, Manny Pacquiao went toe to toe with Ugas in his first boxing match in over two years. Many felt 'Pac-Man' was the favorite heading into the contest, whereas some boxing purists were of the belief that Ugas could cause an upset given the right set of circumstances.

What happened to Manny Pacquiao?

As it turns out, Yordenis Ugas put together the perfect game plan and managed to defeat the great Manny Pacquiao in what could prove to be the latter’s final fight.

After Pacquiao noted in a recent interview that his legs just “stopped” during the bout, the aforementioned Michael Bisping decided to call him out on Twitter.

How about when fighters lose they man up, say fair play, the Better man won. Seems these days some are man enough to fight but not man enough to accept the result. Accept, assess, improve, do better. Denial is never the path forward. https://t.co/J1wa4hnk1X — michael (@bisping) August 25, 2021

“How about when fighters lose they man up, say fair play, the Better man won. Seems these days some are man enough to fight but not man enough to accept the result. Accept, assess, improve, do better. Denial is never the path forward.”

Some have noted that it may have been taken out of context. Manny Pacquiao was far more humble in his own tweet, putting out the following statement:

“I want to thank God for giving me the strength to fight. I thank my family for always standing beside me. I wish to congratulate Ugas and his team. Although, I hoped for a different outcome, I wish him the best.”

If there’s one man who knows a thing or two about overcoming adversity it’s definitely Michael Bisping. However, in this instance, it’s hard to 100% side with him given the unbelievable legacy Manny Pacquiao has built for himself over the last 20 years.

The Filipino had been preparing to take on Errol Spence before Ugas replaced him due to injury. Despite the risk associated with tackling Ugas out of the blue, he decided to go for it anyway.

Many have questioned whether or not we’ll ever see Manny Pacquiao compete again. Even if we don’t, it’s hard not to respect and appreciate the unbelievable career he’s had.

