"I would be howling" - Michael Bisping hilariously reacts to Derrick Lewis' 'Hot Ones' episode 

Michael Bisping recently reacted to Derrick Lewis meeting his match, however, this time it was outside the cage. Lewis recently participated in First We Feast’s popular Hot Ones show.

While in conversation on the most recent episode of the MMA Wrap Up show, Michael Bisping offered his two cents on Derrick Lewis' culinary adventure. He admitted that he was not as courageous as his UFC contemporary.

He revealed that his daughter asked him to feature on the show as well. He also said that he hadn't seen Derrick Lewis' outing on the dining table yet, but was dying to watch it.

"I'm dying to see it. (My daughter) just said, 'Dad, you should go on that Hot Ones.' Because I don't know what you're like with spice, but I'm terrible with spice."

ESPN MMA @espnmma Derrick Lewis tried to handle the heat on Hot Ones and…he’s not ok 😅 (via @firstwefeast , @complex) Derrick Lewis tried to handle the heat on Hot Ones and…he’s not ok 😅 (via @firstwefeast, @complex) https://t.co/CoGuRnxTqa

Michael Bisping reveals his own spice tolerance

In the same video, 'The Count' went on to detail what happens when he visits a local oriental restaurant with his family. He admitted that he always picks a milder dish. However, his kids never follow suit.

"Like we go to the Thai restaurant all the time and I always get mild, my kids make fun of me because they get medium. But they sit there and they're struggling and I'm like, 'Why do you do that? That is not fun! And they're like, 'No, no, no. We like the flavor.' If I get something too spicy, the reactions are a bit over the top and they're a little bit childish. I definitely don't seem like a badass UFC fighter."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments on the MMA Wrap Up show below:

Bisping further went on to claim that he would be open to participating in a spice challenge on the show. If all that Bisping has to say about his relationship with spicy food is to be believed, his episode would make for a great watch.

