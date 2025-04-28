Michael Bisping reacts to Jiri Prochazka’s jaw-dropping stinging nettle training method

  • home icon
By Proma Chatterjee
Modified Apr 28, 2025 22:39 GMT
Michael Bisping (left) reacts to Jiri Prochazka’s (right) unusual stinging nettle training method. [Images courtesy: Getty Images and @jirkaprochazka on Instagram]

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka recently caught UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping's attention because of his unique training technique.

Known for training in isolation and discovering various ways to train under pressure, Prochazka's recent method included rubbing stinging nettles all over his body to attain resilience and immunity.

A clip uploaded by the Czech fighter shows him deliberately rubbing stinging nettles all over his body. While nettles are known to offer health benefits when consumed as tea or a supplement, there are no reports of these leaves being able to provide any immunity benefits when rubbed directly on the skin.

'The Count' reacted to Prochazka's latest training method, writing:

"Crazy. What’s some other crazy training method people have seen?"

Check out Jiri Prochazka rubbing stinging nettles all over his body and Michael Bisping's comments below:

Michael Bisping analyzes Kamaru Usman’s future

Michael Bisping analyzed Kamaru Usman's future ahead of Usman's comeback bout at welterweight against surging contender Joaquin Buckley on June 14. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was not seen in the octagon after his loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Usman's middleweight debut.

In a recent YouTube video, Bisping applauded the 37-year-old's contribution to the sport and expressed his admiration for him, also pointing out the former UFC champion's level of inactivity, his age, and recent setbacks. He said:

"If Kamaru Usman loses this fight, will that be the end of his career? I’m not throwing any shade. I’ve got nothing but the greatest respect and deep admiration for Kamaru Usman. He’s a solid human being and an incredible fighter. He’s been a great ambassador for this sport."

'The Count' added:

"However, 37 years old, hasn’t been too active, and if you lose 4th in a row, maybe it’s time to think about walking away from the sport."

Check out Bisping's comments below (05:03):

