"I'm furious a nice man has had to lose his job" - Michael Bisping reacts after former UFC star Mark Munoz is suspended from his job as a high school wrestling coach

Michael Bisping is outraged at the news that former middleweight fighter Mark Munoz has been suspended from his job as a high school wrestling coach. The school's reason for suspending Munoz was that he allowed two boys to box one another.

Bisping reacted to the news on his YouTube channel. It was reported that the two boys disliked each other. So instead of letting them have it out unsupervised, Munoz let them box each other. The wrestling coach added in his statement that it was safer and much more "jovial than violent."

'The Count' was furious with the school's decision to suspend Mark Munoz, stating that the wrestling coach is a "good guy" and a respected individual:

"So what does the school do in this p***yfied age?... They fire the man. This is a guy that's a good guy. A guy that is respected by the community. A guy that gives back. I see Mark Munoz sometimes with his son... I would see them at tournaments and you could see that people hold Mark Munoz in such high regard."

Bisping finished the video with a touching message to Mark Munoz. 'The Count' expressed confidence that the coach won't be on hard times for long and will be picked up by another school in no time:

"Mark, if you see this, I feel your pain. I'm sorry this happened to you. No doubt you'll get picked up by another school pretty soon. You're an incredible wrestling coach. You have the respect of the wrestling community, the MMA community and the respect of me. You are one of the nicest human beings I have ever met, and I'm furious a nice man has had to lose his job over this. It's bulls**t."

Michael Bisping is still good enough to do exhibition boxing, says Anthony Smith

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith believes Michael Bisping still has some gas left in the tank. The two men recently discussed Anderson Silva's impressive run since turning to boxing and 'Lionheart' thinks 'The Count' could do the same.

In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Smith was confident Bisping would still be a draw if he ever returns:

"What's next is, is Michael Bisping coming out of retirement, to go on some exhibition boxing tour? Every time Anderson Silva fights and wins, I'm just thinking, 'Why the f**k is Michael not doing this?' You [Bisping] can still fight. I think most people that retire, people think it's because that guy needs to be done. I've never felt like that with you. You can still fight and go and box. You could beat some good guys and make some good f*****g money."

Michael Bisping responded to Smith's praise and jokingly called out Jake Paul for an exhibition boxing match. 'The Problem Child' has repeatedly tried to antagonize the UFC Hall of Famer.

Bisping's return to fighting in any capacity is unlikely, meaning fans will have to continue to enjoy the Englishman in UFC commentary.

