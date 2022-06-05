"Truly humbled" - Michael Bisping reacts to racehorse being named after him

Michael Bisping recently found out about a racehorse that is named after him. Bisping took to Twitter to cheer on the horse that is in New York City for a stakes race taking place this week.

In another tweet, the former UFC middleweight champion wished the owner luck and showed his appreciation for naming the horse after him:

"All jokes aside, truly humbled you named your horse after me. Thank you and good luck next week. let’s go bisping!!!"

Michael Bisping is fond of horses and owns one named Mikey. His wife Rebecca Bisping is also quite passionate about horseriding and shares a deeper connection with their horse. This is evident from her Instagram page, where she frequently posts pictures with Mikey.

Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor is not tested by USADA on his yacht

Conor McGregor has packed some serious muscle in his time away from the competition. 'Notorious' claimed a while ago that he was walking around at 190lbs and recently announced that he intends to make his octagon return at welterweight.

Speaking to ESPN Deportes, Jorge Masvidal, who is keen to fight McGregor in his comeback bout, accused the Irishman of taking performance-enhancing drugs to bulk up. While the claims are unsubstantiated, Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discussed McGregor's situation on the Believe You Me podcast. Smith questioned how USADA tests the former dual-weight champion as he is always floating around on his yacht:

"How do they test Conor McGregor floating on a boat around the world all the time? I've wondered that. When I see him on his boat all the time, it's like every time you see a picture or a video in, I get it, he probably's not posting in real-time exactly where he is at that time, but seemingly he's on a boat most of the time. Is USADA sending people in a f*****g helicopter to drop on Conor's boat?"

Meanwhile, Bisping suggested that USADA simply doesn't test the Irishman:

"Very simply, they don't [test McGregor]. Because he's got that Lamborghini yacht as well. You see USADA coming, you ain't catching that motherf****r."

Watch Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith discuss Conor McGregor in the video below:

Conor McGregor is in the final phase of his recovery, but he hasn't been booked in a fight yet. While the Irish superstar is free to utilize his off-time however he desires, USADA reserves the right to test him since he's still in the testing pool. However, it's hard to imagine how McGregor could be tested if he's constantly on his yacht.

