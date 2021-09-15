"Two guys jump out and one of them puts a gun to my head" - Michael Bisping recalls his near-death experience in Cape Town

Michael Bisping has described a terrifying near-death incident that took place earlier in his life.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping spoke about the time he could have been murdered while shooting for show 'Warrior' in South Africa.

"In 2019, I got a role on the show 'Warrior', written by Bruce Lee and brought to life by his daughter. We were filming in Cape Town. I'm at a beautiful hotel. After shoot, I was hanging out with the stunt guys. We go out for dinner one night. After dinner, we have a few drinks and I'm a little drunk. I get an Uber back to my hotel. There's this one-way system. The driver said he had to drive all the way around to reach the hotel. So I get out and decide to walk," said Michael Bisping.

"There were four-way crossroads. I walked for about a minute and felt it didn't look right. So I walked back to the store where the Uber driver dropped me and tried the other roads. I was walking like an idiot tourist at 2 a.m. I attracted the attention of some homeless people. They come around and ask for money. All of a sudden, this crappy-looking security car mounts the pavement. Two guys jump out and one of them puts a gun to my head. They told me to get in the car. Suddenly, the guys with the gun start arguing with the homeless people. So I pushed the guy with the gun as hard as I can, ran towards one of the other ways I hadn't tried and went back to my hotel," added Michael Bisping.

Watch Michael Bisping narrate his near-death experience in South Africa below:

Michael Bisping will return to UFC commentary duty this weekend

After a weekend of no fights, the world's biggest MMA promotion will return this Saturday with the UFC Vegas 37 event at its Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a light heavyweight bout between No.6-ranked contender and former title challenger Anthony Smith and No.11-ranked Ryan Spann.

Great fight. I’ll be calling this with the great @BrendanFitzTV https://t.co/KJkkuJ9CLc — michael (@bisping) September 13, 2021

Michael Bisping will be on commentary for the card, alongside his long-time colleague and play-by-play commentator Brendan Fitzgerald.

