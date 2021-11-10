Michael Bisping reveals what Kayla Harrison told him about joining the UFC

Kayla Harrison was in attendance for the UFC 268 event in Madison Square Garden on November 6 and so was former UFC champion Michael Bisping.

The two seemed to be on friendly terms at the event, as can be seen from Harrison's Instagram post below:

In the latest episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast, 'The Count' revealed the conversation he had with the 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist in regards to joining the UFC:

"I said, 'Oh, what's going on? I heard you're a free agent and you might be coming to the UFC.' First time I met [her] by the way, nice girl. She said, 'I don't know.' [laughs]... She said, "I wanna be the best ever and I recognise that obviously there's tremendous challenges in the UFC. I wanna, maybe, do another season with PFL, solidify myself there, get better, make some more money and then if I come over to the UFC, I'm ready for the challenge.' Not that she said she wasn't ready now," said Michael Bisping.

You can listen to Michael Bisping discuss his interaction with Kayla Harrison below:

Dana White doesn't seem too excited on the idea of Kayla Harrison joining the UFC

In October, UFC president Dana White sat down for a chat with TSN. At one point during the interview, White said that Kayla Harrison should stay in PFL and keep running through the competition there. White implied that the level of competition in the UFC may prove to be too tough for the 31-year-old:

“If I was her [Kayla Harrison], I’d stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there. When you come here, you know, Amanda Nunes is no joke. Shevchenko is no joke. Rose Namajunas is no [joke]. These are all the best women in the world. These are the best female fighters in the world. I don't blame her. I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she’s fighting there before I would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That’s for damn sure.”

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." https://t.co/seT08YhZa5

You can see Kayla Harrison's response to White's comments below:

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie



Full story: Kayla Harrison reacts to Dana White's recent comments suggesting she should stay in PFL. 👀Full story: bit.ly/3pC5vsj Kayla Harrison reacts to Dana White's recent comments suggesting she should stay in PFL. 👀Full story: bit.ly/3pC5vsj https://t.co/QPkfnodKWS

