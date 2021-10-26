"He's gonna see" - Kayla Harrison claims she will become the GOAT after Dana White appeared suspicious of her possible UFC future

Dana White recently gave an interview to TSN. At one point, he talked about Kayla Harrison. The UFC president suggested that Harrison should stay in the PFL and keep running through the competition there.

According to White, with fighters like Valentina Shevchenko and Amanda Nunes on the roster, the level of competition in the UFC is really high.

“If I was her [Kayla Harrison], I’d stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there. When you come here, you know, Amanda Nunes is no joke. Shevchenko is no joke. Rose Namajunas is no [joke]. These are all the best women in the world. These are the best female fighters in the world. I don't blame her. I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she’s fighting there before I would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That’s for damn sure.”

Catch Dana White's comments on Kayla Harrison's future during a TSN interview below:

Aaron Br🎃nsteter @aaronbronsteter Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." Dana White on Kayla Harrison: "If I was her, I'd stay right where she is and keep picking off the people over there... I would stay there and keep fighting the type of women she's fighting there before i would come here and fight an Amanda Nunes. That's for damn sure." https://t.co/seT08YhZa5

Kayla Harrison's response to Dana White

Ahead of her fight on Wednesday, Kayla Harrison made an appearance before MMA media. During it, she responded to Dana White's comments.

“Thanks for the advice, Uncle Dana, I appreciate you... My job is to focus on October 27. I really don’t care what other people have to say about me or my career, my choices or my options. I’m going to do what’s best for me, and that’s it... That’s what he does, that’s his job. I’m gonna talk about how I’m the greatest of all time. and he’s gonna talk about, ‘Well, calm down. No, you’re not.’ This is a game. This is a business. The difference is I really am gonna be the greatest of all time. So, he’s gonna see.”

Watch Kayla Harrison's response to Dana White's comments below:

MMA Junkie @MMAjunkie Kayla Harrison reacts to Dana White's recent comments suggesting she should stay in PFL. 👀Full story: bit.ly/3pC5vsj Kayla Harrison reacts to Dana White's recent comments suggesting she should stay in PFL. 👀Full story: bit.ly/3pC5vsj https://t.co/QPkfnodKWS

Watch Kayla Harrison's full interaction with the media ahead of PFL 10 below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The 31-year-old currently has an undefeated MMA record of 11-0. Harrison is scheduled to take on Taylor Guardado in the finals of the women's lightweight tournament at PFL 10 on October 27.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Harvey Leonard