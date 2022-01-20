Michael Bisping reveals his picks for the top 5 UFC heavyweights of all time

Michael Bisping has given his take on who he believes to be the five greatest heavyweights in UFC history.

While discussing the upcoming heavyweight unification bout at UFC 270 on his YouTube channel, Bisping also revealed his thoughts on the top five UFC heavyweights of all time.

In fifth position, 'The Count' chose former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum. The fighter has a professional record of 24 wins, 9 losses, and 1 tie. With a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, 'Vai Cavalo' held the UFC heavyweight title from 2015 to 2016.

At fourth, Michael Bisping picked Randy Couture. 'The Natural' is a three-time UFC heavyweight champion, a two-time light heavyweight champion, and the winner of the UFC 13 tournament.

Couture has defeated former champions like Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz and Mark Coleman, to name a few. He holds a record of 19 wins and 11 losses.

Michael Bisping chose Junior dos Santos for third place. In his prime, 'Cigano' was widely regarded as one of the best heavyweight strikers in the UFC.

Junior dos Santos knocked out Cain Velasquez to win the UFC heavyweight title on the promotion's first show on Fox. The Brazilian lost the title to Velasquez a year later, but he remained one of the UFC's top heavyweights for years.

With the longest heavyweight win streak (9) and most KOs (10) and knockdowns (14), Dos Santos holds an impressive record of 21 wins and 9 losses.

Bisping chose Cain Velasquez for second place. The Mexican fighter is widely regarded as the most skilled heavyweight in the history of the promotion. He is also a two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

Having the second-most knockout wins (12) in UFC heavyweight history, Velasquez also holds a professional record of 14 wins and 3 losses.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc Stipe Miocic Appreciation Post



1382 days as UFC Heavyweight Champion.

Joint-most title fight wins in HW history.

Most title defences in HW history.



His time as champion may be over for now but he can look back on his reign with Pride. Stipe Miocic Appreciation Post1382 days as UFC Heavyweight Champion.Joint-most title fight wins in HW history.Most title defences in HW history.His time as champion may be over for now but he can look back on his reign with Pride. https://t.co/YIHZyApnYm

Lastly, Michael Bisping believes Stipe Miocic is the best heavyweight of all time.

Miocic is a two-time UFC heavyweight champion widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters of all time. He has the most wins in heavyweight title fights and the longest title defence streak in the division (3).

Stipe Miocic debuted in the UFC in 2011 and has since defeated legends such as Mark Hunt, Daniel Cormier and Francis Ngannou. He also has the most Fight Night bonus awards in UFC heavyweight history (9). He currently holds a professional record of 20 wins and only 4 losses.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the greatest heavyweights of all time below:

Michael Bisping weighs in on potential rescheduling of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

Michael Bisping stated in another video posted to his YouTube channel that he would like to see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury square off inside the ring.

However, according to Bisping, one stumbling block that may prevent the fight from being rescheduled is Fury's lack of popularity. According to the former UFC middleweight champion, 'TNT' may not be a large enough draw for Showtime.

"I would like to see him [Jake Paul] fight Tommy Fury. Tommy Fury would be logical. Similar size, similar age, similar experience, same sport, both boxers. But Tommy Fury doesn't have a big enough name to warrant the kind of deals that are in place with Showtime. So, it's gonna be interesting to see how this all plays out."

Watch Michael Bisping's full video below:

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul and Fury were supposed to fight in a boxing match on December 18th last year. However, 'TNT' was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an injury.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Josh Evanoff