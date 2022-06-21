Michael Bisping gives his take on Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 fight against Jared Cannonier

Michael Bisping has suggested that Israel Adesanya will likely defeat Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. However, Bisping opined that Cannonier does pose a legitimate threat to 'The Last Stylebender'.

Bisping highlighted that Cannonier’s only loss at middleweight came against former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, who gave Adesanya a tough fight back in February. The Brit foresees the middleweight king beating Cannonier but believes the latter can’t be counted out.

During a live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated:

“He [Cannonier] knocked out Derek Brunson, beat Kelvin Gastelum. It was a pretty one-sided fight against Kelvin Gastelum, to be quite honest. Lost to Robert Whittaker, close fight against Whittaker. Beat Jack Hermansson, beat Anderson Silva. That was crazy. Did you see that one? He beat Anderson Silva, kicked him in the leg.”

theScore @theScore thesco.re/2WCBs2g VIDEO: Anderson Silva TKO'd by Jared Cannonier after kick to the leg. VIDEO: Anderson Silva TKO'd by Jared Cannonier after kick to the leg. 🙏 thesco.re/2WCBs2g https://t.co/Gc1mS5OKEy

Bisping further highlighted that a veteran Muay Thai savant like Anderson Silva, who conditions his legs to absorb kicks, suffered a leg kick TKO loss courtesy of a Cannonier kick. 'The Count' acknowledged that Silva did suffer a gruesome leg break a few years prior to the Cannonier matchup.

Regardless, Bisping added that Cannonier’s kicks could prove to be a real game-changer. Additionally, he recalled that 'The Killa Gorilla' had previously competed in higher weight classes and that he carries his devastating power at 185 pounds as well.

Circling back to Cannonier’s upcoming fight against Adesanya, Bisping said:

“The only person to beat him [Cannonier] at middleweight is Robert Whittaker. And Whittaker, he gave, what’s his face, Adesanya, a really good fight last time. So, you never know. But you’ve gotta go with the champ [Adesanya].”

Watch Michael Bisping address the Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier matchup at the 25:00-minute mark in the video below:

Jared Cannonier outlines his approach to beating Israel Adesanya at UFC 276

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to defend his belt against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 on July 2nd. Speaking to MMA News ahead of his all-important title matchup, Cannonier promised that he won’t make it easy for ‘The Last Stylebender' at UFC 276.

The 38-year-old vowed to fight smart and avoid a war against Adesanya. Cannonier lauded the middleweight king for his skills but asserted that he’s confident about dethroning him.

“I've made my prediction, 'Easy' Adesanya. It's not a knock to the man, it's what I want in that fight. I don't want no hard-a** wars. I don't want him to go and do his thing and looking good. Only thing I want to look good is his hand going across his head, me hitting him everywhere, all over the place. Arms, legs, body, head."

Watch the interview below:

