Michael Bisping reveals if his son is ready for professional MMA debut

Michael Bisping recently made an important revelation regarding his son Callum Bisping's career. Speaking to Ariel Helwani and co-host Luis J. Gomez on an episode of the 'Believe You Me' podcast, Bisping revealed that Callum is looking forward to his MMA break.

Watch the entire podcast below:

According to 'The Count,' his firstborn, Callum, was cornering a friend for an MMA fight when the idea seemed to have lured him. Michael Bisping also claimed that his son approached him on Father's Day and requested to be trained for a fight. Bisping said:

"I'll give you a hot take. Yesterday, laid by the pool, father's day, relaxing, he calls up. Cause he is getting more and more involved, he trains at team Alpha male. Now he's won a couple of Jiu-Jitsu tournaments recently. Obviously he is a good wrestler. He said,'I cornered my buddy in a MMA match on Saturday night and he absolutely destroyed his opponent. And I know, I can beat the crap out of him'. He said, 'Dad, would you train me for a fight?'"

Michael Bisping is still the torchbearer

Michael Bisping's eldest son Callum is an accomplished wrestler and currently competes in NCAA Division II out of San Francisco State University. Bisping's protege is also skilled in jiu-jitsu and claimed a silver medal at the SJJIF World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California, at the age of 14. While Michael Bisping entered mixed martial arts with a background in striking, Callum Bisping looks to be a grappler at heart.

Although Callum Bisping might have a bright MMA career ahead of him, it'll definitely be difficult to keep up with his father's massive reputation. While several high-level British athletes are competing in the UFC today, Michael Bisping was undoubtedly the groundbreaker for MMA in the UK. Joking about his son getting overshadowed, Bisping said:

"Yeah, but when he does get there, guess what? There's only f***ing one highlander and that's me. His career will pale into insignificance compared to mine. Darren Till, Leon Edwards, Callum Bisping, they are all...you know, these are just fillers. You know what I mean, there's only one stop."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh