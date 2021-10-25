Michael Bisping reveals what went through his mind when Marvin Vettori aimed expletives at Paulo Costa during his post-fight octagon interview 

Michael Bisping recently revealed the thoughts he had whilst listening to Marvin Vettori describe Paulo Costa in the aftermath of their fight at UFC Vegas 41.

Vettori called Costa "a c**t" during his octagon interview with Michael Bisping for the weight issues he entered fight week with. 'The Eraser' was slammed for the attitude he had throughout the debacle, which saw the scheduled middleweight contest moved to 205 pounds.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping opened up about his impression of what Vettori had to say about Costa. The Italian, naturally, had nothing nice to say about the Brazilian and Bisping could not help but agree.

"It's hard for me as a commentator because I can't allude to what's being said. But in my mind, when Vettori said, 'He's a c**t,' I was going to say, 'Well, if the cap fits.' And then move on."

Michael Bisping flames Paulo Costa for his behavior

Paulo Costa caught the ire of the entire MMA community for his antics ahead of his fight against Marvin Vettori. While speaking about it in his video, Michael Bisping echoed the thoughts of many.

"It was kind of c**tish wasn't it, let's be honest. Coming in and calling the shots and making [Marvin Vettori] fight at 205 pounds."

Catch Michael Bisping's thoughts on the UFC Vegas 41 main event below:

Costa has also seemingly forced the UFC's hand in regards to his future weight class. In the post-fight press conference, Dana White suggested the Brazilian will be made to compete at light heavyweight moving forward. However, that has been disputed by the Costa camp.

Michael Bisping went on to discuss how Costa, in the post-fight press conference, argued that he was unwilling to fight at 205 pounds moving forward. 'The Count' also asserted that making weight for his next middleweight fight should not be a challenge for Costa as he has a history of successfully making weight across his career.

In the end, however, Bisping lauded both fighters for the astonishing performances they put in this past weekend.

