"What's a bigger fight for Conor McGregor?" - Michael Bisping names surging UFC contender who could end up fighting 'Notorious' down the line

Conor McGregor has been out of action due to a leg injury he suffered in his last fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. 'The Notorious' has not declared a return date as of yet, and although a few names have been discussed as potential welcome-back parties for the Irishman, there are no legitimate options as of now.

However, Michael Bisping and the producer of his podcast, Mike Harrington, believe that the flamboyant Paddy Pimblett could be the man that Conor McGregor faces when he returns to the octagon.

Harrington made his case for why he believes Pimblett is the matchup to make, saying the following:

"You know the kind of sales numbers that could do at that point, yeah, why wouldn't you book that? What's a bigger fight for Conor McGregor now that Nate Diaz is no longer witht the promotion?"

'The Count' responded by saying:

"When Conor first came on to the scene, people coulnd't get enough of him, and it's kind of the same way with Paddy. He's engaging, so far in the UFC - 3 fights and 3 quick victories. You can say what you wanna say about the level of opposition so far, but he's not ranked either."

Watch the video below:

Paddy Pimblet visits Conor McGregor's pub in Ireland; FaceTimes with 'The Notorious'

Paddy Pimblett is arguably the fastest rising star to come out of the European region since Conor McGregor. 'The Baddy' is brash and full of self-belief, and his skills on the microphone combined with his skills in the octagon have caused him to gain a massive following.

Pimblett is also infamous for the amount of weight he can put on when he isn't in training camp. Since his previous fight, 'The Baddy' has been traveling around the world and has released a series of vlogs on his YouTube channel whilst doing so.

His most recent vlog shows the Scouser traveling to The Black Forge Inn, a pub owned by McGregor. 'The Notorious' FaceTimed Pimblett, and the pair had a brief conversation, mostly revolving around Pimblett's weight gain.

On the call, Mcgregor said:

" You've already put all that weight on again lad. It's crazy because your face is way different straight away."

Pimblett replied with:

"I'm back up to 91 [Kilograms] already lad."

Watch the video below from 2:45:

