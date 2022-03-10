Michael Bisping says Khabib Nurmagomedov can be called the greatest of all time for this "one thing alone"

Michael Bisping recently chimed in on Khabib Nurmagomedov being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Bisping feels that Nurmagomedov's act of jumping out of the cage and attacking Dillon Danis at UFC 229 is enough to warrant the accolade.

'The Eagle' defeated Conor McGregor in 2018 by submitting the Irishman in the fourth round of their fight. After the bout ended, the Dagestani jumped out of the cage to attack McGregor's training partner Danis. Here's what Bisping said about the incident in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"Let's not forget when he choked out Conor McGregor. He then literally turned into an eagle, jumped off the top of the octagon and drop kicked [Dillon] f****** Danis in the face. So, I don't care what you say, put him in the Hall of Fame for that. Make Khabib Nurmagomedov the greatest of all time for that one thing alone. You know what I mean. Drop kicking Dillon Danis, he forever has my respect."

A now well-documented post-fight melee broke out afterwards. A few of Nurmagomedov's teammates attacked McGregor and it required security to bring the situation back under control. Eventually, both fighters were escorted out of the arena.

The win against McGregor at UFC 229 marked Nurmagomedov's first defense of his title, which he won at UFC 223.

Khabib Nurmagomedov left an unmatched legacy inside the UFC octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov is hands down one of the most dominant fighters to ever step foot inside the octagon. He finished his career with an unblemished professional record of 29-0.

'The Eagle' defended his lightweight title three times in the UFC before eventually announcing his retirement. After his win against Conor McGregor, the Dagestani defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov was barely tested in the UFC, which is remarkable considering he competed in arguably the best and most competitive division in the promotion at the time.

He was recently inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. It may be a long time before fans get to see such a dominant fighter again in the UFC.

