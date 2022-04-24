Khamzat Chimaev may change fighting approach that could "lose some of the excitement" - argues Michael Bisping

During Michael Bisping's most recent Live Chat on YouTube, Chimaev's fight IQ came into question when a viewer asked if a more "cerebral" approach would benefit the Cheychan if he ever had a rematch with Burns. Bisping compared his mentality as a once 15-0 undefeated fighter, saying:

"As you start getting adversity, you start going through tougher fights, you start thinking sh**, I have got to have a more cerebral approach. I think we're going to see that from Khamzat, will that make him more deadly? I don't know, it may remove some of the excitement."

Elaborating on his point, Bisping also mentioned the lack of game-planning he had until his first loss, saying "pure aggression" was what got him through his first 15 fights. Immediately after the fight, Chimaev admitted to making many mistakes and trying to take Burns out with every punch.

Watch Michael Bisping's full Live Chat here:

As for the rematch, it seems unlikely to be next, but there is an air of inevitability to it sometime down the line.

Days after their epic contest, Burns spoke with Daniel Cormier and Ryan Clark on their show DC & RC, saying:

"I'm not done with Khamzat... H'es gonna fight Colby next, but I'm not. done with him. I'm gonna face this guy again."

Watch the Gilbert Burns interview on DC & RC here:

Paddy 'The Baddy' needs to "rein in his diet" between fights, says Michael Bisping

It is no secret that Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett gains excessive weight between fights. Still, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes it may hinder his future performances.

In a recent Live Chat streamed on Bisping's YouTube channel, the UFC commentator expressed his discontent with the English prospect 'blowing up' in between fights, saying:

"He's gonna have to rein in his diet I believe, it's all well and good you know, he likes to show his belly protruding, he gets up to 185lb and then he loses it again, that will take it's toll on his career."

The lightweight prospect is coming off an impressive first-round finish of Rodrigo Vargas on the UFC London card back in March.

Edited by Phil Dillon