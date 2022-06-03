Michael Bisping says Paddy Pimblett should pay heed to T.J. Dillashaw's warning

Michael Bisping recently stated that Paddy Pimblett should pay attention to T.J. Dillashaw's advice about the lightweight fighter getting overweight in between fights.

Pimblett has made it a habit to gain massive amounts of weight between his bouts and can often be seen indulging in the pleasures of fast food like pizza and more. Dillashaw recently shared a piece of advice for 'The Baddy' as the former bantamweight champion criticized the Liverpudlian's work ethic. He stated that Pimblett will never become a UFC champion if he continues his current ways.

Pimblett did not take kindly to Dillashaw's comments and fired back on Twitter:

"Not as sensitive as ur body to that EPO when u cheated. still didnt win what an embarrassment u are. I’ll still be here in 11 years if I haven’t already retired with a proper legacy not tainted like urs & also a lot more money in my pocket than you’ve ever earned. night son"

However, Bisping stated that the up-and-coming lightweight should listen to Dillashaw's advice. 'The Count' acknowledged that many fighters, including himself, have made the mistake of getting too indisciplined in between fights. 'The Count' believes Dillashaw is not wrong altogether, as he recently stated on his YouTube channel:

"T.J. is right to a certain degree. He is right and he is wrong. But Paddy should take his advice. Because what happens is, listen, I was guilty of this throughout my career. That's why I said I can't sit here and criticize Paddy Pimblett for what he is doing. I wouldn't dream of doing that anyway. It's not for me to judge anybody. Yes, we all have experiences. You can look at things and learn."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Paddy Pimblett and T.J. Dillashaw:

Paddy Pimblett is set to take on Jordan Leavitt at UFC London

'The Baddy' is set to make his third octagon appearance at UFC London later this year. He will fight Jordan Leavitt in a lightweight clash.

Paddy Pimblett has gotten off to a perfect start in his UFC career. A first-round knockout win against Luigi Vendramini in his UFC debut was followed by a first-round submission win against Rodrigo Vargas in March. Those wins have set the stage for Pimblett to get bigger fights.

His last win against Vargas was in London in front of his countrymen. He will get another chance to perform on home soil as his fight against Leavitt will take place at UFC London on July 23.

