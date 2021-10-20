"I'm not sticking up for Conor" - Michael Bisping says it's possible that Conor McGregor may be targeted for his money, recalls own incident when he was baited and sued for $200K

Michael Bisping has offered his two cents on Conor McGregor's most recent scuffle. The former UFC lightweight kingpin, who has a penchant for getting in trouble, was recently accused of decking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti.

'The Count' speculated that McGregor may have been goaded into punching Facchinetti for some kind of settlement.

"Critics would say, 'Well, Conor's just a target. He's a target because he's a rich man.' And people are always going to try to take that. I'm not sticking up for Conor, but there is truth in that as well," said Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping recalls the time he was sued for $200,000

Michael Bisping recalled a similar situation. 'The Count' said he was baited into a similar incident in July 2017. Antonio Georgakopolous alleged that Bisping assaulted him in a gym in Anaheim, California.

RJ Clifford @RJcliffordMMA Michael Bisping addressing his lawsuit on The Herd. "Its completely unfactual and actually contradicts itself several times." Michael Bisping addressing his lawsuit on The Herd. "Its completely unfactual and actually contradicts itself several times."

The lawsuit filed by Georgakopolous held Michael Bisping liable for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more, as reported by TMZ. While talking about the whole Conor McGregor-Facchinetti ordeal, Michael Bisping harked back to this instance.

"I was targeted, I had some little s**t start beefing me in a gym one day and he got in my face and he made all kinds of threats and I snapped and I lost my temper and I grabbed a hold of him and he f***ing sued me. And that ended up costing me $200,000. In the legal fees i had to pay and the $120,000 compensation that I had to give him," exclaimed Michael Bisping.

In the aftermath of the scuffle, Francesco Facchinetti revealed that he had lodged a complaint with local law enforcement authorities. He also admitted that he did not want McGregor to go to jail; however, he did hope that the Irishman would learn a lesson.

