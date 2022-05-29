"Sooner rather than later" - Michael Bisping sends best wishes to Kamaru Usman, expects to see the champion back in the octagon shortly

Michael Bisping has sent his best wishes to Kamaru Usman as he continues his rehabilitation ahead of his UFC return. Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) last competed in November 2021 and defended his UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision in a rematch against Colby Covington.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ hasn’t competed ever since. Usman underwent hand surgery earlier this year and was expected to return in July to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards. Nevertheless, the Nigerian's recovery has been going slower than expected, thereby making a July comeback unlikely.

Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently confirmed that the welterweight kingpin is easing his way back into training and is aiming to return before the 2022 calendar year ends.

During a live chat on his official YouTube channel, MMA great Michael Bisping addressed Usman’s future and suggested that he’ll probably compete in 10 more UFC fights before retiring:

“I mean, Usman’s in his prime. Obviously, he’s got the hand issue right now, but by all accounts, he’ll be back sooner rather than later. I hope so. Get well, champ, if you’re watching. But I think; am I imagining this? But I’m pretty sure I heard Usman saying he doesn’t wanna fight forever."

He further added:

"He doesn’t wanna be one of these guys that sticks around too long. So, I think for Usman, I don’t know, who knows? It isn’t going to be anything crazy – 10 [more fights] at the most, 10 at the most, I would say.”

Additionally, Bisping pointed out that Usman has lately been talking about trying his hand at professional boxing and fighting pugilist Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in the boxing ring.

‘The Count’ cautioned Usman to steer clear of boxing Alvarez. Bisping simply noted that he doesn’t think it would be a great idea for Usman.

Watch Michael Bisping address Kamaru Usman’s future in the video below:

Nick Diaz on potentially fighting Kamaru Usman for UFC gold

MMA legend Nick Diaz returned to the octagon for the first time since 2015 at UFC 266 last September. He lost his comeback fight, a middleweight bout against Robbie Lawler, via third-round TKO. Regardless, Diaz still intends to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the title next.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the older Diaz brother emphasized that he’d like to return before the end of the year and fight Usman:

“It's a bigger fight [me and Usman] you know. You just skip all the all the mess, you know. I want to fight for the title, I want to do all that stuff, I am 38 years old. I think I'll beat him."

Check out the full interview below:

