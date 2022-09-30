"Just make sure you've got your bodyguards around you the next time" - Michael Bisping sends message to Conor McGregor for unprovoked comments

Michael Bisping was dumbfounded to see Conor McGregor's recent jibe at him. 'Notorious', who is set to make his Hollywood debut, recently mocked Bisping and other fighters trying their hand at acting.

Bisping was seemingly shooting in Bulgaria for his upcoming movie Red Sonja when he saw McGregor's comments and couldn't make sense of it. While 'The Count' understands McGregor's excitement going into his Hollywood debut, he fails to see the motive behind the Irishman's jab at him. The former UFC middleweight champion recently said on the Believe You Me podcast:

"I was just befuddled. I'm like, 'Where's this coming from?'... I wasn't annoyed or anything, just scratching my head going, 'Where's that coming from out of the blue?'... He's all excited, he's had his first beer and he's doing a big show with Jake Gyllenhaal, god bless him. Good for f***ing you. Well done. Why have you gotta throw shade my way? I don't get it."

Without sounding sinister, Bisping also advised 'Notorious' to have his bodyguards around. The 43-year-old added:

"Just make sure you've got your bodyguards around you the next time you come and wanna talk some shit. You little f***."

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith, Bisping's co-host on the podcast, believes that Conor McGregor wouldn't confront 'The Count' without his bodyguards.

Conor McGregor's dig at Michael Bisping

Conor McGregor is set to make his Hollywood debut, starring opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the '80s classic, Road House. The Irishman recently targeted Michael Bisping and other fighters for pursuing an acting career. 'Notorious' wrote in a since-deleted tweet:

“All these little twerps wanna be actors now. Little twerps, There’s Only One Mac Daddy. Bad to the bone but with a good heart. Action with Jake gyl or Rom com with Sarah Jessica. Bisping, member that show you were in. Ye me neither”

In a follow-up tweet, McGregor warned people to stay off his acting game. This invited a reply from arch-rival Nate Diaz. Taking a jibe a McGregor's recent inaction, the Stockton slugger wrote:

"Why are you acting like you can still fight. Actor.”

