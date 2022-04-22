"Next week you and Khamzat are f*****g joining or you're dead to us" - Michael Bisping sends voicemail to Darren Till in the middle of live podcast

Michael Bisping issued a hilarious ultimatum to Darren Till through voicemail during his podcast.

While talking on the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' stated that Darren Till had texted to inform him that he and Khamzat Chimaev will be joining in for a chat next week. Bisping proceeded to leave a voice message for 'The Gorilla' and said that he has been left hanging a few times by the Liverpudlian.

The former middleweight champion further added that if Till and Chimaev don't join the show, 'The Gorilla' is "dead" to him:

"Darren Till just texted me. They said , 'Monday, let's do next week so we can get Khamzat on as well.' [proceeds to leave a voicemail] 'Lads, I'm on the f*****g podcast now mate. I'm f*****g live. So, you've made a d**k out of me a few times, Darren. You're f******g lying. This is on the podcast. Next week you and Khamzat are f*****g joining or you're dead to us. All right mate. Give us a bell Darren.' There you go, it's locked in."

Watch Bisping leave a message for Till:

Till and Chimaev have managed to grow a special bond between them. The MMA community is massively invested in their friendship and has given the duo the moniker 'Smesh Bros'. It looks like the two are all set to make an appearance on Bisping's show next Monday.

What's next for Darren Till in the UFC?

Till was present in Chimaev's corner as 'Borz' defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. However, the 29-year-old himself is not scheduled for a fight yet. He was submitted by Derek Brunson in his last octagon appearance.

Many have suggested that the Englishman should step in to face Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 in Singapore. 'The Italian dream' was slated to face Robert Whittaker on the pay-per-view card. However, 'The Reaper' recently announced that he was forced to pull out because of an injury.

Till has put in a lot of hard work lately while training with Chimaev. He has made many sacrifices and stayed away from his family to sharpen himself as a fighter. Time will tell if he gets the chance to test his improved game against Vettori.

Edited by Aziel Karthak