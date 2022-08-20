"He does conceive, believe, achieve and he carries himself like a samurai!" - Michael Bisping on why he "signs off" on Luke Rockhold vs. Israel Adesanya if he gets past Paulo Costa at UFC 278

Michael Bisping is sold on the idea of a potential middleweight title clash between Israel Adesanya and Luke Rockhold, should the Californian get past Paulo Costa at UFC 278.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping weighed in on Rockhold's chances of taking on middleweight champion Adesanya if he has a successful return to the octagon against the Brazilian this Saturday.

'The Count' backed his former rival to face 'The Last Stylebender' for the 185lbs title if both Rockhold and Adesanya emerge victorious in their respective upcoming bouts:

"If Izzy is still the champ [after Alex Pereira fight] and Rockhold wins [against Costa], I don't know if that gets him the shot, but I'll say this, 'I sign off on that.' I don't mind that at all. Rockhold has the history, he's a former champion, he's a name in the division, people know his name, he fights very well, he just doesn't talk very well... but he does conceive, believe, achieve and he does carry himself like a samurai."

Watch Michael Bisping's preview of Rockhold vs. Costa below:

Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 278 at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. Adesanya, meanwhile, is gearing up for a sixth title defense against former Glory Kickboxing foe Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on November 12 this year.

Michael Bisping picks Paulo Costa to win but explains why he wants Luke Rockhold to emerge victorious at UFC 278

Michael Bisping has made his pick for the much-anticipated middleweight showdown between Luke Rockhold and Paulo Costa. Speaking on the same episode of his podcast, 'The Count' favored the younger Costa to come out on top. However, Bisping explained that he wants the former champion to get his hand raised because of their storied rivalry:

"I think I've got Costa. I want Luke to win. As a fighter, anyone that you fight and that you beat, you want them always to win because then you can say, 'Listen, only I can beat him, he's really good, he doesn't get beat by anyone.' And if anyone beats you, you want them always to win as well because you can say, 'Look, they beat everybody, that guy's amazing.' So for those reasons, I want Rockhold to win."

Luke Rockhold and Michael Bisping were involved in one of the most memorable rivalries in the UFC. The pair battled on two occasions with each fighter holding an emphatic stoppage win over the other.

Rockhold will be making his octagon return on Saturday after an absence of more than three years. The former champion will enter the bout on the back of two straight knockout losses.

'Borrachinha' is also on a two-fight skid coming into the bout. However, the 31-year-old Brazilian was unbeaten prior to those two losses and is a sizable betting favorite in this matchup in most sportsbooks. Costa is currently listed as a -400 favorite against the American, who comes back at +300 on sportsbook Bovada.

