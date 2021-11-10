"He might have reached that point" - Michael Bisping believes it could be time for Frankie Edgar to hang up his gloves

At UFC 268, Frankie Edgar suffered his second consecutive knockout loss. Marlon 'Chito' Vera landed a brutal front kick in the third round that dropped 'The Answer' to the canvas.

Now at the age of 40 and coming off back-to-back KO losses, fans and pundits are beginning to suggest it could be time for the former lightweight champion to consider retirement.

Edgar's potential retirement was recently discussed by former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who, by his own admission, continued to compete in the UFC for far too long.

Speaking in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping had the following to say about Frankie Edgar:

"At some point the chin has an expiry date. Now, I'm not saying Frankie Edgar has reached that point yet. But he might have reached that point. He had never been knocked out, that's how tough Frankie Edgar is, he'd never been knocked out until he got knocked out by Brian Ortega. Since then, including that one, he's been knocked out four times... I don't know Frankie's situation. He's a smart guy. He's probably got money in the bank."

Check out Michael Bisping's full video on Frankie Edgar's potential retirement below:

Will Frankie Edgar fight again?

Following the loss to Vera, Frankie Edgar discussed the prospect of retirement in episode 100 of his Champ and the Tramp podcast. He did not give a clear indication of whether he was calling it quits or not, simply stating that when he does retire, he wants to be finished for good.

"I know everybody's gonna bring up the f***ing retirement and this and that and I'm not gonna answer it. 'Cus I don't know what it is honestly. And, I just want to know, when I do retire, I'm never coming back. So, I'm not ready for that yet. I'm not ready to make that decision yet. But this is probably my first time after a fight, when I'm not thinking about my next fight. I'm not thinking about getting back in the gym."

Check out the full episode of Champ and the Tramp below:

