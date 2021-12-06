Michael Bisping suggests two top opponents Conor McGregor should fight upon UFC return  

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor must choose his next opponent very carefully. Having suffered back-to-back losses in 2021, the Irishman must pick up a win on his imminent octagon return to get his mojo back, claims Bisping. McGregor has previously mentioned that he wants to take on Poirier in a quadrilogy fight and UFC president Dana White seemed to be on board with the idea.

Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira are set to fight for the lightweight title at UFC 269 this weekend. If Poirier wins the fight, given McGregor's status as the biggest star in UFC history, the Irishman may be afforded an immediate title shot against the Louisianan.

According to 'The Count', however, it's not the smartest idea for McGregor to fight 'The Diamond' immediately upon his return. Bisping has two potential opponents in mind for McGregor instead: Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz. Both Ferguson and Diaz are on losing streaks and are potentially beatable opponents for Conor McGregor.

Bisping believes it will be better if McGregor first fights and beats either of the two men before trying to avenge his losses to Poirier:

"For McGregor, when he comes back, he needs to think carefully about who he fights next. If Dustin Poirier beats Charles Oliveira next week and Dustin becomes the champion, of course Justin Gaethje's going to step in and he gets the next shot but then there's Islam Makhachev and the whole list of people at lightweight that want to fight for the belt. But McGregor being who he is, McGregor being the biggest star the sport has ever seen, he may get that privilege to where he can fight Dustin Poirier for the belt because they have unfinished business. They are two and one in Dustin's favor but the way the last fight ended with McGregor breaking his leg does give a reason, does give explanation to the subject that perhaps they should do a fourth fight. McGregor brings in eyeballs like nobody else so there is a possibility. My advice would be don't do that. I think he should try and get his mojo back, get comfortable with the octagon again because it's a long layoff. Nate Diaz may be the perfect person or even Tony Ferguson," Bisping said during a live Q & A on his YouTube channel.

Is Conor McGregor contemplating a change in weight class?

Conor McGregor is currently healing from a leg injury he suffered during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. McGregor has been ruled out of action for the rest of the year and is expected to return sometime in 2022. Although he has made it clear that he plans to return next year, McGregor is yet to name an opponent.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched!

🖤 🍀 Before a feed at The Black Forge.After a feed at The Black Forge.Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 Before a feed at The Black Forge. After a feed at The Black Forge.Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 https://t.co/09xBxLQedy

Conor McGregor's recent pictures reveal that the Irishman has bulked up recently. The 'Notorious' superstar revealed that he currently weighs 190 lbs which makes it unlikely that he'll cut to 155 on his octagon return. If McGregor chooses to fight at welterweight instead, a trilogy fight with Diaz makes a lot of sense for the Irishman.

