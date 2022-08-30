"With respect to Ciryl it's certainly showed a weakness" - Michael Bisping suggests Tai Tuivasa might adopt different strategy for upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane

Michael Bisping thinks Tai Tuivasa could switch up his usual game plan for the UFC Paris main event against Ciryl Gane.

Tuivasa is known for being a wild and unpredictable knockout artist, but Gane's deficiencies in the grappling department against Francis Ngannou could create a path to victory, according to Bisping.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



We've touched down for Face Offs and Shoeys in front of the Eiffel Tower?!We've touched down for #UFCParis fight week!! Face Offs and Shoeys in front of the Eiffel Tower?! 😂We've touched down for #UFCParis fight week!! https://t.co/ITD18Qs4Ir

Ngannou surprised most MMA analysts when he decided to grapple his way to victory against Gane. During a video on his YouTube, Bisping had this to say about Tuivasa potentially switching his normal tendencies to follow the UFC heavyweight champion's blueprint:

"Now the reality is, we're not gonna see Tai Tuivasa hit the takedowns, but we didn't think we'd see Francis Ngannou hitting takedowns. Who knows? Maybe that is a part of the game plan because, with respect to Ciryl, it certainly showed a weakness. It maybe showed a little bit of the game which is lacking there."

It will be intriguing to see Gane's improvements in his grappling. 'Bon Gamin' made his pro-MMA debut in August 2018, compared to Tuivasa, who had his first fight in 2012.

The French kickboxer seems to learn quickly, and the loss to Ngannou could be beneficial depending on his adjustments, which could leave 'Bam Bam' out of his comfort zone.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa below:

Michael Bisping believes Ciryl Gane will learn from his loss against Francis Ngannou

Gane was starting to be portrayed as a perfect fighter before losing to Ngannou. At 32 years old, 'Bon Gamin' has time to improve his grappling before fighting for a title again.

During the same video, Bisping had this to say about the French heavyweight learning from his mistakes:

"The reason you learn from your losses is because you realize what went wrong. You identify the problem, and then you have to be humble enough to fix it. So, I guarantee Ciryl Gane went away and worked tirelessly on his wrestling, his takedown defense, getting back to his feet."

Gane is currently a massive favorite in the UFC Paris main event. With a win, 'Bon Gamin' could find himself with another title shot. That's easier said than done when you're fighting Tuivasa, who can shut the lights off at any moment.

Check out the UFC Paris commentary team featuring Michael Bisping below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Cunningham