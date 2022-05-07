"We saw what he was made of" - Michael Bisping talks Khamzat Chimaev and his championship heart

According to a leaked image of a potential UFC 276 match roster, the promotion intends to give Nate Diaz his final fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Although the promotion has not made any official comments on the matchup, many have speculated that the face-off will definitely see the light of the day.

In a recent video posted to his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping was seen discussing the potential matchup. Bisping claims Chimaev has what it takes to be a true champion. The UFC Hall of Famer believes 'Borz' will be the rightful contender to challenge reigning champion Kamaru Usman for the title belt if he beats Diaz.

Sharing his thoughts on the Russian-born Swede fighter, 'The Count' had this to say:

"Khamzat Chimaev, if he can beat Nate Diaz, you have got to think he would be next for Kamaru Usman. He's on a five-fight win streak now. Last time, out against Gilbert Burns... tough fight. All the other fights, he just walked through them. He absolutely blitzed them. It was nothing... there was no competition."

He added:

"But against there Gilbert Burns, we saw what he was made of... we saw that he is not a coward or a p***y. We saw that he can still continue to fight when it's not one-way traffic."

Check out Michael Bisping's discussion on the potential Khamzat Chimaev vs Nate Diaz fight in the video below:

Gilbert Burns doesn't seem confident about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

Gilbert Burns seems a little doubtful of whether Nate Diaz would be willing to take up a fight against Khamzat Chimaev.

'Durinho' appeared in a recent interview with John Morgan of MMA Underground. He claimed in the interview that Diaz would not take up the fight since he would not be able to get on a winning note if he fights 'Borz'. However, Burns stated that Diaz would earn everyone's respect if he takes up the fight.

Sharing his thoughts on the potential fight, the Brazilian had this to say:

"To be honest, I hope it happens. Then Khamzat's popularity would just go through the roof. I don't think it's gonna happen. I think... last fight in the UFC contract, he wants to get out with a win. I don't think that's a possibility against Khamzat. I think the UFC might be pushing, I don't think [that he] would take that fight."

He added:

"That's a very hard fight for Nate. If he's smart enough, I don't think he'll take it. But, if he takes, he's gonna earn everyone's respect even more. We'll see. I don't think he's taking but I'll take my hat off if he does."

Check out Gilbert Burns talk about Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz in the video below:

Edited by Aditya Singh