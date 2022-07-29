"He has that cheeky Scouse charisma" - Michael Bisping talks about what sets Paddy Pimblett apart from his peers

UFC analyst Michael Bisping has analysed how rising lightweight Paddy Pimblett is different from the rest of the pack as he continues to grow in fame in the UFC.

In a new episode on his YouTube channel, Bisping spoke about his fellow Englishman while claiming that his relationship with the fans goes beyond his fights in the octagon.

"What sets Paddy apart is his ability to connect with an audience even when he's not fighting. Paddy has that cheeky Scouse charisma, that cheeky Scouse humor working for him and he has the type of belief that draws an audience in.

"Some love it, I do. Even if you don't like it at all, you have a strong emotional reaction to the guy and that is what promotion is all about."

Pimblett, who hails from Liverpool, has become a sensation in the UFC and is coming off a big victory against Jordan Leavitt at UFC London last weekend. He has won all three of his fights since joining the organization. Dana White has revealed that he hopes to move him up to PPV in the near future.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Paddy Pimblett below:

Michael Bisping doubts Paddy Pimblett will get a stadium show in the future

In a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that Pimblett will not fight in a stadium as UFC's biggest star Conor McGregor has not done the same.

“If Conor McGregor never got his stadium show, which he hasn’t, I don’t think Paddy is going to. Paddy is a great star and God knows where he’s going to go to. He’s huge but McGregor’s by far the biggest star in the sport. The man’s an absolute phenom, love him or hate him. He never got a stadium show.”

While McGregor's return to the sport is hugely awaited, Pimblett has risen to prominence in recent times.

Both joined the UFC from the promotion Cage Warriors, with many fans and experts comparing Pimblett to 'The Notorious.' While McGregor has shown his pedirgree by becoming one of the most successful fighters in the octagon, Pimblett is only just getting started in the lightweight division.

Watch Bisping talk about Conor McGregor and Paddy Pimblett below:

