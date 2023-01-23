Terrance McKinney suffered a tough loss at UFC 283 as he was knocked out in the second round with a vicious flying knee by Ismael Bonfim. Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping offered support to the unranked lightweight.

Ismael Bonfim just knocked Terrance McKinney out cold with a flying knee!

McKinney took to his Twitter account and stated:

"Sorry you guys I’ll be back better next time I love you guys 🙏"

The mixed martial arts analyst tweeted a reply:

"That’s the game @twrecks155 Don’t give up. You’ve still got a lot to give this sport. Rest, learn, return."

McKinney spent much of the lead-up to the fight going back and forth with fans on Twitter. While he had one of the most promising and exciting UFC debuts in recent memory, landing a first-round knockout in seven seconds, McKinney is 2-2 since his thrilling performance.

The unranked lightweight was angling for a fight against fellow unranked lightweight Paddy Pimblett. However, his rough loss on Saturday night has likely slowed his momentum to get what he has called a "money fight" with the Liverpudlian.

Despite the brutal knockout, McKinney still has plenty of star potential. However, he will need to better utilize his skills and pick his spots.

Check out Terrance McKinney and Michael Bisping's tweets below:

Terrance McKinney and Ismael Bonfim share a drink following brutal knockout

Ismael Bonfim picked up a brutal knockout victory over Terrance McKinney in his UFC debut. He may have also picked up a new friend as the two spent the following afternoon drinking together on what appears to be a Brazilian beach. McKinney shared the footage to his Twitter account, captioning the post:

"No hard feelings. I was off and he was sharp it happens onto the next one"

Check out Terrance McKinney and Ismael Bonfim below:

While responding to a fan, McKinney noted that his lack of aggression may have played a part in his defeat:

"100% everyone told me to slow down and pick my shots I got in my own head and forgot what it is I do best. My own fault i learned and be back next fight"

McKinney, who generally pushes the tempo when he fights, appeared to have altered his game plan for his UFC 283 bout.

Check out the fan's tweet and McKinney's response below:

