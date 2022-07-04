"Maybe Dustin Poirier had a few too many shandies" - Michael Bisping hilariously tries to guess the origin of UFC 276 altercation

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler were involved in a heated altercation in the crowd at UFC 276 this past Saturday. 'The Diamond' seemed the more agitated of the two men, but it isn't clear what exactly prompted the bust-up.

Michael Bisping hilariously tried to guess what could have caused the altercation. Speaking on the Fight Week: UFC 276 Review Show on BT Sport, 'The Count' joked that either Chandler isn't the good guy he portrays himself to be or Poirier just had too many drinks:

"Oh mate, what a fight that would be! Dustin Poirier is upset about something. Obviously, he kept calling him [Chandler] fake, a fake bleep over and over again so I'm not sure what the origin of this argument is. Maybe, Mike Chandler isn't the big nice guy that he pretends to be. Maybe, Dustin Poirier had a few too many shandies because let me tell you, in that fighter section, those waitresses certainly in Vegas, they're at bringing the drinks so who knows."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss the altercation below:

The confrontation was caught on camera by UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns, who posted the clip on his social media. In the video, Poirier can be seen yelling "fake" and "I’m going to f*** you up" at Chandler. The fighters were separated by security personnel.

Check out the confrontation video below:

Dustin Poirier claims to be a dangerous opponent for Michael Chandler

There has been tension between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler for quite some time now. While a match-up between the pair would certainly be an intriguing one, 'The Diamond' believes that he is a bad matchup for 'Iron'.

During an appearance on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas podcast last month, Poirier weighed-in on a potential matchup against Chandler. He claimed that he would be a dangerous opponent for the former Bellator champion. 'The Diamond' also warned 'Iron' against a potential bout against Conor McGregor:

"I'm a dangerous fight for him. I think I'm a clean puncher, accurate... I think he called out Conor [McGregor], I think Conor's a dangerous fight for him too. I'm not saying Chandler's chinny or anything, but he gets in a lot of his fights and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you're getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch his chin, it's gonna be bad."

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interaction with Teddy Atlas below:

Poirier last competed against Charles Oliveira for the 155-pound title at UFC 269 in December. 'The Diamond' lost the bout via third-round submission and has expressed interest in a potential move up to welterweight. However, it's still unclear which weight class he will make his return at.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far