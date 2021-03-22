Michael Bisping and Uriah Hall go back-and-forth on Twitter over KO/TKO argument

Michael Bisping responded to Uriah Hall's criticism of the former's comments at UFC Vegas 22.

The former middleweight champion was calling the main event clash between Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. During the fight, Bisping recalled when Brunson "knocked out" Uriah Hall at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson in 2016.

Uriah Hall, however, disagreed with Bisping. He claimed his loss to Brunson wasn't a "knockout." Bisping was quick to remind Hall that Brunson definitely got the finish during their fight.

Bit of an over reaction wouldn’t you say? Mainly considering you are fucking wrong!!! 😂 https://t.co/zdqCcmNiTS pic.twitter.com/cxVlLD42mR — michael (@bisping) March 21, 2021

According to Hall, his loss to Brunson should not be considered a knockout, but a technical knockout instead.

In the first round of the fight, Brunson caught 'Prime Time' with a heavy left hook that secured him a clean knockdown. The 37-year-old then followed it up with a series of strikes that forced the referee to put an end to the contest.

After Uriah Hall suggested that Bisping should have been more specific with his words, 'The Count' posted a tweet in which he said he was just "doing his job" and wasn't trying to "talk sh*t". Bisping later deleted the tweet.

Uriah Hall is riding a three-fight win streak in the UFC

Uriah Hall currently boasts a three-fight win streak in the UFC that explains his rise at this stage of his career.

The 36-year-old fighter was on the verge of being cut from the promotion after Dana White hinted at his departure if he lost to Krzysztof Jotko in 2017. Prime Time beat his Polish opponent but failed to survive against Paulo Costa in his next outing.

Since then, Hall has successfully forged his redemption arc with three consecutive wins that helped him break into the top 10 of the middleweight division rankings. He recorded his last victory over Anderson Silva in October last year via TKO in the fourth round.

Uriah Hall pays respect to Anderson Silva in what is likely Silva's final UFC fight 🙏#UFCVegas12



(via @ufc)pic.twitter.com/hRCvp1sR2g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

Hall was expected to face Chris Weidman in a rematch at UFC 258 in February. However, the bout has reportedly been moved to UFC 261, which will take place on April 24.