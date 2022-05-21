For sure he should be calling out Israel Adesanya - Michael Bisping has a piece of advice for Alex Pereira should he beat Sean Strickland

Alex Pereira is set to fight Sean Strickland at UFC 276 on July 2, and Michael Bisping believes the kickboxer turned MMA fighter could earn a title shot off an impressive win and a slick callout.

In the 400th episode of Believe You Me, Bisping said Pereira's KO win over current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya back in 2017 puts him ahead of many other contenders at 185 pounds. He encouraged Pereira to take advantage of his mic time like Michael Chandler did and call for a rematch with Adesanya if he beats Sean Strickland. Bisping said:

"If I'm Pereira, who has a knockout over Izzy in his preferred style of fighting which is kickboxing, you better believe he should do it. That would be three in a row - obviously he has to get through Strickland first. Not an easy thing to do, Strickland's good, Strickland's a great grappler. You don't see much in the UFC but the man's got a really tricky ground game. But if Pereira can pull it off, for sure he should be calling out the champ. Because you gotta think that's what the UFC's leaning towards."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Alex Pereira on Believe You Me #400 below:

Alex Pereira is 2-0 in the UFC with both fights ending via impressive knockout. More importantly, he holds two wins over Israel Adesanya, one of them a knockout finish. The big stumbling block for 'Poatan' right now is his position outside the official UFC rankings. A win over No. 5 ranked Sean Strickand would likely catapult him up into the top five amongst a list of opponents Adesanya has already beaten.

Crack Hardly @CrackHardly Israel Adesanya about Alex Pereira.



I’d love to see that fight one day in the UFC! Israel Adesanya about Alex Pereira. I’d love to see that fight one day in the UFC! https://t.co/ng7pJpJGWc

Israel Adesanya is hoping Alex Pereira does well enough to earn a title fight against him

Following Pereira's violent flying knee KO win over Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268, Israel Adesanya discussed his rival's arrival in the UFC and how he hoped they could fight again. Adesanya said:

“One thing I noticed is everyone holds onto that win he has over me. Like it’s the be-all, end-all. But I hope he does well. I hope he does well through the ranks. In the next four fights, I hope to see him.”

Since then, Adesanya beat Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 and now faces Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. So 'The Last Stylebender' is already thinking a Pereira fight could take place relatively soon. If, of course, he beats Jared Cannonier, and Pereira beats Sean Strickland.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.



Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 The only man to stop Israel Adesanya is now in the UFC.Alex Pereira knocked out the middleweight champ in the Stylebender's last kickboxing match.Poatan makes his MMA debut at UFC 268 🔥 https://t.co/4qLis4dndm

Watch Israel Adesanya discuss Alex Pereira below:

Edited by Ryan Harkness