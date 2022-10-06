Michael Chandler believes Scott Coker isn't "as serious" as Dana White about growing their promotions - "It is his identity, it is his lifestyle"

Michael Chandler recently appeared on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David. 'Iron' was asked to give his opinion on the differences between UFC president Dana White and Bellator president Scott Coker, given that Chandler has fought in both organizations.

Bellator, according to MMA experts such as Ariel Helwani, is slowing down rapidly in terms of growth and popularity. Meanwhile, the UFC appears to be growing in stature every weekend following an explosion in popularity during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The promotion took the opportunity to become the first sporting organization to put on live shows again. Since the Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje main event on May 9, 2020, the UFC has put on a fight card almost every single weekend.

When asked about what separates Dana White from Scott Coker, Chandler said:

"I think Scott Coker does take growing Bellator seriously, but not as serious as Dana [White]. I think Dana eats, sleeps and breathes it. It's his identity, it is his lifestyle, it is him. The UFC is Dana White, and Dana White is the UFC ."

Watch the podcast episode below:

Michael Chandler reflects on his last fight in an emotional Instagram post

Michael Chandler is only four fights into his UFC career, but that has not stopped him from making an immense impact on the company already.

'Iron' was able to finish Dan Hooker in the first appearance of his UFC career. He was then thrown into a UFC lightweight title fight in his second outing against Charles Oliveira. Chandler was not able to win the title, but came incredibly close to doing so when he had 'Do Bronx' badly hurt in the first round.

It was Chandler's fourth fight in the promotion, which came after a loss to Justin Gaethje, that really wowed MMA fans across the world. He was able to knock Tony Ferguson out cold with a brutal front kick.

It also happened to be the first fight that Hap, the son of 'Iron', was able to attend live. It was a pivotal moment for Michael Chandler, who reflected on the importance of it in a recent Instagram post.

"I'll never forget this moment as long as I live. It was a special event. The first time my son Hap was going to be in the arena. I never would have been able to anticipate the added pressure that I felt; not to just win, but to not get hurt, or worse have my son see me unresponsive on the canvas..."

See the Instagram post below:

Michael Chandler is now set to face Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated bout, which will take place over three rounds at UFC 281 on November 12.

