Michael Chandler brings up "tension in the room" as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Donald Trump and JD Vance at White House

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Feb 28, 2025 19:50 GMT
Michael Chandler commented on meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. [Images courtesy: @mikechandlermma on Instagram and @MargoMartin47 on X]

Michael Chandler weighed in on the high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, Vice President J.D. Vance, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

On Friday, at the White House, Zelenskyy, Trump and Vance discussed ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war through diplomatic methods. However, Zelenskyy questioned what kind of diplomacy was being proposed, which led to an open argument between them. The meeting ended shortly after, with Vance accusing Zelenskyy of being disrespectful.

Chandler, known for voicing his political stances, observed the escalating tension during the meeting and took to X, writing:

“Wow! This meeting with Trump, Vance and Zelenskyy - You could cut the tension in the room with a knife! Peace through strength.”
Check out Michael Chandler’s X post below:

Following the meeting, Trump shared a post on X accusing Zelenskyy of not being ready for peace and asserting that he can return if he truly wants peace.

Michael Chandler reveals Donald Trump's message to him after UFC 309 loss

Michael Chandler faced Charles Oliveira in a rematch at UFC 309 last November at Madison Square Garden, with U.S. President Donald Trump in attendance.

Chandler lost the bout via unanimous decision but put on an entertaining performance for the fans. Following the loss, he approached Trump, who was seated alongside Dana White, and had a brief conversation.

During his appearance on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, ‘Iron’ revealed what Trump said to him, explaining:

“I shook his hand, and he said, ‘Awesome fight. You’re a warrior. He whispered in my ear – and there’s a really cool shot of him whispering in my ear – and he was just like, ‘You’re one bad mofo,’ type of deal. It was pretty cool, and I was like, ‘Well, you are (a bad mofo). Thank you for saving our country.'”
Check out Michael Chandler’s comments (46:54):

youtube-cover

Chandler is gearing up for his upcoming fight against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 on April 12, 2025, at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी