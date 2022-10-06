Michael Chandler reveals he was considered for Conor McGregor's role in 'Road House' remake - "I actually got called about that part"

Conor McGregor finally landed his first Hollywood role this year when he bagged a role in Prime Video's remake of '80s cult classic action flick Road House.

The Patrick Swayze-starrer is being brought back to the silver screen with Jake Gyllenhaal playing a UFC fighter-turned-club bouncer.

Speaking to Patrick Bet-David on the PBD podcast recently, Michael Chandler revealed that he was also contacted regarding the character McGregor is playing. The topic came up when Chandler was asked to comment on the Irishman's return to the octagon. Before the UFC lightweight could elaborate on the matter, the host of the show moved on to exclaim how Gyllenhaal is no match for Swayze:

"I was obviously in the running for that - Conor [McGregor] coming back, if he was gonna come back. There was a lot of talk about me fighting him... Now he's doing the 'Road House' remake with Jake Gyllenhaal... I actually got called about that."

After being pointed out by fellow guest Adam Sosnick, Chandler added that McGregor will need to master speaking in an American accent, as there were no Irish characters in the original production:

"There are no Irish guys in [the movie]. He's gonna have to learn the American accent."

It has not yet been announced who the 'Notorious' will be playing in the movie. Deadline confirmed in an August report that he will be playing "an original character and not himself" in the project.

There have been fan speculations that Conor McGregor will be portraying the role of Jimmy Reno (played by Marshall Teague), the right-hand henchman of the original movie's antagonist.

james hunter @jimhunterb1

the “Jimmy Reno” role in Prime Video’s reimagined Road House.

Conor McGregor to play the "Jimmy Reno" role in Prime Video's reimagined Road House.

Between his explosive promos inside the octagon and sanguine attitude outside of it, Chandler would certainly make an excellent pick as a movie star from the current UFC roster.

Catch the full podcast here:

Conor McGregor shares behind-the-scenes look at movie set

Conor McGregor has been sharing pictures of his time in the Dominican Republic since arriving for the Road House shooting a few weeks ago. He shared a video of scene rehearsals and several other pictures from the set as a sneak peek for his fans.

Here's a video where Conor McGregor is seen taking instructions from one of the makers of the movie:

Here's another photo of McGregor keeping up with his other career with his son:

Here's McGregor taking acting lessons in the car:

Here's McGregor having lunch on set:

The former UFC double-champ was expected to return home to attend Bellator 285 in his hometown of Dublin. He was supposed to be there to support teammate Peter Queally and former UFC colleague and good friend Yoel Romero.

However, Hurricane Fiona poured cold water on the plans, quite literally, when it hit the Caribbean region last month.

Here's Conor McGregor exercising as the aftermath of the storm can be seen in the distance:

