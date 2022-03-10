Michael Chandler casts his prediction for Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje title fight at UFC 274

Michael Chandler recently sat down for a chat with Brendan Schaub on the Thiccc Boy podcast. He predicted Charles Oliveira will get the better of Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 in May.

The No.5 ranked UFC lightweight feels that Oliveira has more tools to win the bout. However, he believes that it won't be easy for 'do Bronx' to take the fight to the ground against someone like Gaethje:

"My heart says Gaethje. I think I want Gaethje. I would like to see Gaethje win that title. But, I am telling you, I think Charles Oliveira has more tools. I think Charles has proven himself that he's tougher than we thought. I don't think he's gonna be able to take Justin down as easily as he thinks he's going to, case in point for me. But, I think Charles gets the nod in that one."

Watch Michael Chandler talk about Oliveira vs. Gaethje with Brendan Schaub:

Michael Chandler is in a better position than most to predict the Oliveira vs. Gaethje contest, considering he stood across the octagon from both of them last year. He fought Oliveira at UFC 262 for the vacant lightweight title. 'Iron' also took on 'The Highlight' in an absolute barnburner at UFC 268. Despite his valiant efforts, he came up short in both contests.

Watch how other fighters reacted to Gaethje vs. Chandler at UFC 268:

Michael Chandler says his left rib still hurts from Benson Henderson fight

Michael Chandler fought Benson Henderson for the second time in his career at Bellator 243 in 2020. He managed to earn a knockout victory over 'Smooth' in the first-round of the contest.

However, Chandler revealed that Henderson landed a right hook on his left rib, which has not yet healed completely. While rewatching the fight with Schaub, here's what 'Iron' had to say:

"By the way, that right hook he just threw, my left rib over here still hurts, a year-and-a-half later. And I have had [it] worked on, it wasn't a broken rib or anything, or maybe it was I don't know."

Watch Chandler talk about his fight against Henderson below:

The fight against Henderson was Chandler's last in Bellator MMA. After nearly a decade with the organization, he decided to join the UFC. The former multi-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion is 1-2 in his current promotion.

